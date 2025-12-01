Judas Priest have announced their first tour dates of 2026.

The Faithkeepers tour will see the tireless heavy metal legends perform in ten European cities in July and August. You can see the complete schedule below.

The new tour name brings to mind the title of the band's classic 1984 album Defenders of the Faith, home to popular tracks such as "Freewheel Burning," "Some Heads Are Gonna Roll" and "Love Bites."

On Oct. 26 Judas Priest concluded their 45-date Shield of Pain tour in Woodlands, Texas. The tour, which kicked off in Finland in June, found the band celebrating the 35th anniversary of their 1990 album Painkiller by including over a half-dozen of its tracks in their set list.

The group's most recent album was 2024's Invincible Shield. Earlier this year bassist Ian Hill confirmed that the group was planning to enter the studio in 2026 to record what would be their 20th record.

How Judas Priest and Ozzy Osbourne Wound Up Singing 'War Pigs' Together

The group recently collaborated with the late Ozzy Osbourne on a cover of the Black Sabbath classic "War Pigs."

Judas Priest originally recorded the song by themselves, as a way to contribute to Osbourne's Back to the Beginning farewell concert even though they were previously committed to performing at the Scorpions' 60th anniversary concert.

When Osbourne's wife and manager Sharon heard the results, she suggested the collaboration. "So you get Ozzy singing a line and then I'm singing a line and Ozzy's singing a line and I'm singing a line," singer Rob Halford told Full Metal Jackie. "It's the first ever time in my entire life that I've been able to do a duet with Ozzy and I'm so eternally grateful and blessed that I was able to do that... it's just going to a really special place."

Judas Priest 2026 Faithkeepers 2026 Tour Dates

July 26: Neu-Ulm, Germany - Wileysportpark

July 28: Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

Aug. 2: Ostrava, Czech Republic - Ostrava Arena

Aug. 4: Bratislava, Slovakia - Nepala Arena

Aug. 6: Halle, Germany - Messehalle

Aug. 12: Tilburg, The Netherlands - O13

Aug. 16: Carhaix-Plougher, France - Motorcultur Festival

Aug. 18: Pamplona, Spain - Navarra Arena

Aug. 20: Valencia, Spain - Navarra Arena

Aug. 23: Goarshausen, German - Loreley Amphitheatre