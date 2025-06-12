Judas Priest Bring the Pain (Killer) at Summer Tour Opening NIght

Judas Priest kicked off their summer 2025 Shield of Pain tour with a show dominated by songs from their classic Painkiller album Thursday night at Rockfest in Turku, Finland.

You can see the complete set list and fan-shot video from the show below.

Seven of the 19 songs the British heavy metal legends performed at the show were from the 1990 album, which found the band powerfully re-asserting their place in the heavy metal hierarchy after the emergence of thrash metal pioneers such as Metallica and Slayer.

After performing only the title track from Painkiller on their 2024-2025 Invincible Shield tour, Rob Halford and company added the opening one-two punch of "All Guns Blazing" and "Hell Patrol," "A Touch of Evil," "Night Crawler" (first time since 2012), "One Shot at Glory" and "Between the Hammer and the Anvil" from the album at the Rockfest show.

The night also marked the live debut of "The Serpent and the King," from the band's most recent album, 2024's Invincible Shield. Remarkably, the band left the Screaming for Vengeance opening track "Electric Eye" out of the set list.

Judas Priest's 2025 European tour continues Saturday, June 14 in Hamar, Norway and is set to conclude July 25 in London at the O2. The band will team up with Alice Cooper and Corrosion of Conformity for a North American tour that kicks off Sept 16 in Biloxi, Mississippi. You can get full show and ticket information at the band's official website.

Judas Priest June 12, 2025 Rock Fest Set List:

1. "All Guns Blazing" (From 1990's Painkiller)

2. "Hell Patrol" (From Painkiller)

3. "You've Got Another Thing Comin'" (From 1982's Screaming for Vengeance)

4. "Freewheel Burning" (From 1984's Defenders of the Faith)

5. "Breaking the Law" (From 1980's British Steel)

6. "A Touch of Evil" (From Painkiller)

7. "Night Crawler" (From Painkiller)

8. "Firepower" (From 2018's Firepower)

9. "Solar Angels" (From 1981's Point of Entry)

10. "Gates of Hell" (From 2024's Invincible Shield)

11. "Metal Gods" (From British Steel)

12. "The Serpent and the King" (From Invincible Shield)

13. "One Shot at Glory" (From Painkiller)

14. "Between the Hammer and the Anvil" (From Painkiller)

15. "Judas Rising" (From 2005's Angel of Retribution)

16. "Giants in the Sky" (From Invincible Shield)

17. "Painkiller" (From Painkiller)

18. "Hell Bent for Leather" (From 1978's Hell Bent for Leather)

19. "Living After Midnight" (From British Steel)

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'All Guns Blazing'

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Hell Patrol'

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Night Crawler'

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'One Shot at Glory'

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'The Serpent and the King'

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'A Touch of Evil'

Watch Judas Priest Perform 'Judas Rising'

