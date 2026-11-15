Peter Hook performed with Deftones and Lauren Mayberry, lead singer of the pop group Chvrches, honoring joint inductees Joy Division and New Order at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

They played "Love Will Tear Us Apart Again" and "Bizarre Love Triangle."

Just before the performance, as he delivered the band's induction speech, Trent Reznor noted that they inspired him always "to be fearless and try something new."

"Now that I'm here, I realize how special it is," Hook said of the honor in his acceptance speech. "It's like being part of a family."

Which Members of Joy Division and New Order Attended the Ceremony?

Hook, founding bassist of New Order, has not performed with his former bandmates since his 2007 departure, which led to a years-long legal battle over royalties and the official band name.

Hook had previously said to Rolling Stone that he would refuse to stand at the podium with his old bandmates — "I couldn't give a sh--. I'm not bothered. You've got to have morals."

But he also referenced another 2026 inductee who recently managed to patch things up: "If Bernard [Sumner] pops his head around and goes, 'Hey Hooky, sorry about that eight-year legal battle that cost you six years' wages. I'm really sorry about it. We should maybe have just had a chat about it.' So you never know, dear. Life is full of surprises. I'm sure that could be a lovely one. Let's face it, you couldn't have better mentors than Liam and Noel."

Hook was the only member of either group to attend. His other New Order bandmates, husband and wife Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert, did not attend the ceremony as Gilbert is currently going through treatment for cancer in the U.K. Bernard Sumner also didn't attend.

This year's Hall of Fame ceremony is happening at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, and while the program is not livestreamed, it will be broadcast on ABC on Dec. 8 from 8 – 11 p.m. EST and will be available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day.