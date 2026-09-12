Joy Division Drummer Details ‘Upsetting’ Feud With Peter Hook

Joy Division and New Order drummer Stephen Morris has offered further insight into the ongoing feud with former bandmate Peter Hook.

The origins of the discourse goes back nearly 20 years. Hook left New Order -- the band he'd helped co-found in 1980 following Joy Division's demise -- in 2007 due to turmoil within the group, including disagreements regarding touring and creative direction. In 2011, Morris, Bernard Sumner and Gillian Gilbert revived New Order without Hook’s involvement. Lawsuits followed, and both sides have remained apart since then.

“Peter can be very vocal about everything, really. He’s quite an angry person,” Morris opined during a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “Basically, he doesn’t seem happy. He doesn’t strike me as being happy. He was happy in Joy Division, I think. But even that I’m not entirely sure of because he doesn’t seem happy about anything. He didn’t seem happy in New Order. He doesn’t seem happy playing New Order songs.”

According to Morris, Hook sees his former bandmates as “awful, awful people,” a situation the drummer finds “a bit upsetting.”

Will Peter Hook Reunite With Former Bandmates at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame?

Joy Division and New Order will be jointly inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November. On paper, it seems like the perfect opportunity for Hook to burry the hatchet with his former bandmates, however Morris has his doubts.

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“Will there ever be reconciliation? I don’t know,” the drummer said. “They do say life’s too short.”

Morris further admitted he doesn’t see the point of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, casting doubt on whether he’ll even attend the ceremony. The drummer is also dealing with some undisclosed health problems which could complicate traveling to the event. When it was suggested that Hook could be the only attendee accepting on behalf of Joy Division and New Order, Morris scoffed.

“That’ll be an angry speech, won’t it,” he remarked. “Maybe I’ll go with a therapist or something.”