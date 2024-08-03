Watch Journey’s Toronto Tour Debut of 1981 Smash Hit

Journey tweaked their North American summer stadium tour set list on Friday, playing the Top 5 hit "Who's Crying Now" for the first time since their trek with Def Leppard launched nearly a month ago.

You can watch the performance below.

The set list shakeup took place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, where Journey's 18-song set also included a rendition of "O Canada."

According to setlist.fm, "Who's Crying Now" ranks among Journey's top 20 most-played songs in concert — and for good reason. The Escape single reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming their first Top 10 hit and their second-highest-charting single ever, behind "Open Arms" (No. 2).

Journey Keeps Playing Amid Ongoing Schon-Cain Legal Drama

Journey's massive co-headlining tour keeps on running across North America even as the protracted legal battle between Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon heats up again. This week, Cain filed a lawsuit against Schon for overspending — echoing his 2023 complaint — alleging the guitarist maxed out an American Express account with a $1 million limit and exceeded a daily hotel fee cap of $1,500, spending "up to $10,000 per night."

Cain's lawyers claimed that these "unforeseen strains on cash flow" now "pose a severe threat of harm to the company and to Journey's storied history of musical greatness." The court filing further claims that the ongoing schism is "impacting the band's reputation throughout the music industry. The band's actual onstage performance is, at the moment, one of the only aspects of the business that has not suffered."

Journey's tour continues on Aug. 5 in Boston and will extend through early September.

Watch Journey Play 'Who's Crying Now' in Toronto on 8/2/24