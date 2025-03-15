Journey Concert Cut Short Due to ‘Electrical Fire’ Under Stage

Journey fans were forced to stop believin' that the band would return to the stage when their Friday performance at the Houston Rodeo was cut short due to an "electrical fire" under the stage.

You can see video of the truncated performance below.

The rockers had the plug pulled on them in the middle of “Don’t Stop Believin’,” the fourth song of their set at Houston's NRG Stadium. The power on the stage cut out just as the band was approaching the song’s first chorus. Singer Arnel Pineda led the audience in a singalong before the group left the stage.

"Due to an electrical fire, the show cannot continue," an announcer told the audience, according to the Houston Chronicle. The lights came up to signal the end of the show, leaving roughly 72,000 concertgoers to evacuate the venue.

There have been no reports of injuries.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Journey Live Album

Journey and Houston Rodeo Comment on Concert Cancellation

The Houston Rodeo issued a statement following the end of Journey’s performance. “Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight’s Journey concert," the organization said. "We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment. Our team is working diligently to assess the situation, and we will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and/or refunds as soon as possible.”

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo also commented on the mishap in an Instagram post, which you can see below. “Hey, Houston! An act of God tonight! Fire broke out underneath the stage—right under my drum riser!” he wrote. “I was literally on fire for four and a half songs, all the power cables melted, and the show was a BUST! That doesn’t mean we won’t be back soon, because we love you all—and WE WILL RETURN! #dontstopbelievin God bless you all!”

Journey is set to return to the stage on Sunday at the Yaamava’ Theater in Highland, California.