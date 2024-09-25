Watch Journey Members Perform With ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner

This year's America’s Got Talent winner Richard Goodall performed the Journey classic “Don’t Stop Believin’” during the 19th season finale last night (Sept. 24), with members of the band taking part.

Neal Schon, Deen Castronovo, Todd Jensen and Jason Derlatka were in attendance when Goodall was later awarded the $1 million prize, 15 years after he first failed an audition to enter the TV contest.

The performance can be seen below.

“We've been on tour for the last six months but I've been watching this phenomenon,” Schon said on the show. “He’s an amazing singer, an amazing man, and I’m proud to be here today for him.” He later posted on social media: “Richard Goodall won! It was great to be a part of this! Congratulations!”

Judge Howie Mandel reported: “A janitor named Richard Goodall auditioned for AGT with ‘Don’t Stop Believin’.’ Now, he’s performing with Journey at the Finale. Dreams really do come true!”

Goodall, 55, told Deadline that it was a life-changing moment. “I’ve been a fan of the show for years,” he said. “I had tried out, and it wasn’t that I gave up – it was just like if it was meant to be, it was meant to be.”

He added: “I went into every single portion of the show with no expectations. I’ve just gone out there and left it all out on the stage… whatever happens after the show, I’m sure will just be icing on the cake.”

“We’re going to have us a nice little house and be able to retire; maybe retire in style and see what other opportunities are on the horizon.”

Watch Richard Goodall’s Finale Performance of ‘Don’t Stop Believin’’