Journey has announced the next leg of tour dates for their ongoing The Final Frontier farewell tour, adding 40 new concerts to the run.

The new dates begin Sept. 12 in Los Angeles and are presently set to wrap up in the band's hometown of San Francisco on Nov. 28. Tickets for the latest concerts go on sale Friday (May 15) at 10 A.M. local time. An artist presale for Citi cardholders begins on Wednesday (May 11) at 10 A.M. local time.

More information is available at the band's official website and you can see all of the tour dates below.

“The energy has been incredible every night," guitarist Neal Schon said in a statement. "Seeing these crowds sing these songs with us after all these years has been powerful. We’re excited to bring The Final Frontier Tour to even more cities this fall”

"We're pulling out all the stops with a brand-new production — the hits, the deep cuts, the energy, the spectacle," he commented when the tour was first announced. It's a full-circle celebration of the music that's brought us all together."

"It's been an incredible ride," added Jonathan Cain, who plans to step away from the band in 2027 once the run is completed. "We've shared our music with millions and this tour is about gratitude, connection and one last chance to feel that magic together. We wouldn’t want it any other way."

What to Expect From the Current Journey Tour

The concerts have been notable for both longtime fans and newer fans of the group. In addition to the expected hits, Journey has also been spicing up the set list with a number of rarities that keep changing. Most recently, they put in "La Raza del Sol" for the first time in nearly a decade, the Escape-era track that was originally the B-side for "Still They Ride."

Other highlights include "After All These Years," from 2008's Revelation, "Line of Fire" from 1980's Departure, "Of a Lifetime," from their 1975 debut album, "Lovin' You is Easy," from 1979's Evolution for the first time since 1982 and "Patiently," from 1978's Infinity, which has only been aired out a handful of times over the years.

READ MORE: Journey Kicks Off 'Final Frontier Tour: Set List, Video

Journey in Hershey, PA 2026 Matt Wardlaw, UCR loading...

No, Steve Perry Will Not Be There

Arnel Pineda has been the band's singer since 2007. Though Jonathan Cain hinted leading up to the start of the tour that there had been an olive branch extended to Perry, the former Journey vocalist quickly responded, let fans know they shouldn't expect to see him at any of the Final Frontier tour dates.

"I’ve been hearing these recent rumors, and I wanted to speak to you all directly," he wrote on social media. "While I’m always grateful for the love people still have for Journey, the rumors about me rejoining the band are simply not true, and I want to gently put them to rest."

"I completely understand why people would hope for that," he said. "The music we created together means a great deal to me too. But I’m continuing to explore new creative work and really enjoy working on new music that reflects where I am today."

READ MORE: Journey Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

"Thank you for your continued support throughout the years," he concluded. "Your loyalty has never gone unnoticed, and I am forever humbly grateful."

Where Will Journey Be Playing?

In addition to Los Angeles and San Francisco, the new tour dates will add stops in Cleveland, Seattle, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Boston and many more.

The Final Frontier tour has been on a short break since late April. The band will return to the road on Friday (May 15) in Tampa, Florida.

Journey, 'The Final Frontier' Tour Dates

May 15 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

May 16 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

May 18 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

May 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

May 21 – Greensboro, NC – First Horizon Coliseum

May 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

May 27 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center

May 28 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena

May 30 – Knoxville, TN – Food City Center

May 31 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

Jun 03 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

Jun 04 – Roanoke, VA – Berglund Center Coliseum

Jun 06 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Jun 07 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Jun 10 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Jun 11 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center

Jun 13 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Jun 14 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Jun 17 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center

Jun 18 – Fort Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

Jun 20 – Champaign, IL – State Farm Center

Jun 21 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center

Jun 24 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at the MARK

Jun 25 – Springfield, MO – Great Southern Bank Arena

Jun 27 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena

Jun 28 – Lafayette, LA – CAJUNDOME

Jul 01 – Corpus Christi, TX – Hilliard Center Arena

Jul 02 – Laredo, TX – Sames Auto Arena

Jul 06 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jul 07 – Des Moines, IA – Casey’s Center

Sept 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sept 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sept 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Sept 17 – Stockton, CA – Adventist Health Arena

Sept 19 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept 21 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sept 24 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Sept 26 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept 27 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre

Sept 29 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Oct 2 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center

Oct 4 – St. Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Oct 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Oct 8 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Oct 10 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Oct 12 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct 13 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Oct 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Oct 17 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Oct 19 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct 21 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Oct 22 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Oct 24 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Oct 25 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Oct 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Oct 29 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion

Nov 2 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Nov 4 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Nov 6 – Wilkes-Barre, PA – Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

Nov 7 – Uniondale, NY – Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Nov 12 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena

Nov 14 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov 16 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Nov 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Nov 20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Nov 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Nov 24 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Nov 27 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nov 28 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

(New tour dates in bold)