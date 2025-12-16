Neal Schon Clarifies Lineup Ahead of Journey’s Final Tour

Neal Schon will appear tonight (Dec. 16) on the Season 28 finale of NBC's The Voice with several other members of Journey – but not Jonathan Cain. As is so often the case recently with Journey, this sparked a series of rumors and accusations.

Initial reports announced that Journey would perform, but Schon later confirmed tonight's lineup. Frontman Arnel Pineda won't be on the live broadcast, either. Instead, Schon will be joined only by Journey drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Todd Jensen and second keyboardist Jason Derlatka.

Was Journey's current era of fragile peace already falling apart? "Just so there’s no confusion, this is no way is meant to make it look like Jonathan or Arnel are not in the band any longer," Schon clarified in a social media post. "They could not make The Voice. I'm simply going there with Deen, Todd and Jason to promote our upcoming tour and have some fun!"

What's Neal Schon Planning With Journey Beyond?

Journey has been off the road in 2025. They recently announced 2026's Final Frontier Tour across North America, after years of in-fighting and a flurry of lawsuits between Cain and Schon. Schon described the tour in a news release as Journey's "heartfelt goodbye to the fans who've been with us," but he's also been working behind the scenes to gain a trademark for a potential offshoot band titled Journey Beyond.

"The legacy and the heart of the band I have within myself," Schon said last month. "I've been here since day one, and wherever I go, the heart and soul of the band is going to go with me. Journey goes on."

As for Journey Beyond, Schon has left his plans shrouded in mystery. "Well, it means beyond Journey. It's Journey plus Beyond," he said. "That's the way I look at it. I think it could be very cool." Asked if this was the name of his next project, Schon said: "Well, who knows? Nothing is set in stone right now until I actually get there." Later, he mused: "I might come up with a better name."

When Does Journey's Farewell Tour Begin?

Journey will kick off the Final Fronter Tour with a 60-stop North American leg, beginning in February and continuing into July. Schon has promised a future announcement with more dates.

"While this marks a farewell to one powerful chapter of the Journey we've shared, I want everyone to know I'm not done," Schon said in the official statement. "Music is still burning strong inside me, and there are new creative horizons ahead. This tour is both a thank you and the beginning of what's next."

"Lights" from 1978's Infinity and "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'" from 1979's Evolution both predate Cain's tenure in Journey. Schon co-wrote Journey's signature song "Don't Stop Believin,'" from 1981's Escape, with the then-newly arriving Cain and former classic-era frontman Steve Perry.

