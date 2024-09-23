Neal Schon Says Avenged Sevenfold Sabotaged Journey’s Rio Set

Neal Schon has spoken up in support of Journey bandmate Arnel Pineda after the singer received negative comments for his recent performance at Rock in Rio — and he accused headliners Avenged Sevenfold of sabotaging their set.

In an impassioned social media post, Pineda said he was “devastated” over a subpar show and offered to quit the band if a million fans told him to go.

Guitarist Schon then made his own comments on Facebook, defending Pineda and declaring that Avenged Sevenfold caused Journey's sound problems that night.

Sharing a video from the stage that showed fans at Rio, Schon wrote: “All this absolute garbage fabricated bullshit about [Arnel]. Does this look like nobody had a good time? I’m asking you. All fabricated, owned and bought blogs, bullshit.” He echoed those thoughts while commenting on another Facebook post about the story: "Arnel don't listen to these blogs. They are all bought. You’ve kicked ass!"

Schon added another clip showing Journey taking a bow at the end of their Rio performance and said the headline act imposed control over his band’s sound output.

Neal Schon Says Journey Were Victims of ‘Bulls---' Move

“We found out much later that we got extremely limited by Avenged Sevenfold,” Schon said. “That means that hardly any sound can get out of the PA to the audience. It’s a bullshit move.” Despite that, he added: “Check out the audience. They loved it. The rest of it’s fabricated crap.”

When a follower asked if Journey’s sound tech couldn’t have resolved the problem, Schon replied: “No,” while another fan explained that “sound equipment [can be] locked up and password protected.” Asked why Avenged Sevenfold had been the headliner rather than Journey, Schon said simply: “Politics.”

The next leg of Journey’s current tour takes them to Japan in October, while their next confirmed U.S. date is on Dec. 28 in Lincoln, California.