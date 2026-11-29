Journey closed out their 2026 tour schedule with a performance at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night.

The concert saw the band returning to the city where it was formed. Journey has maintained a special connection to the Bay Area in the decades since it began, and though guitarist Neal Schon is the only founding member still with the group, that San Francisco pride still emanates from the band.

“As I look back, we became part of the Bay Area sound,” keyboardist Jonathan Cain – wearing a custom Golden State Warriors jersey – noted at one point during the show. “And we represent the sound around the world. That’s what Journey is. And part of the magic of Journey comes from this place right here.”

What Did Journey Play During Their Final Concert of 2026?

As you’d expect, Journey’s San Francisco set list was littered with hits and fan favorites. The band opened with “Be Good to Yourself,” the lead single from their 1986 album Raised on Radio, and followed with “Stone in Love” off of 1981’s Escape. Classics like “Only the Young,” “Lights,” “Who’s Crying Now” and “Open Arms” had fans singing along to every note, but it was the latter songs of the night that really brought the house down.

Journey closed their set with an impressive blitzkrieg of hits, as they delivered (in order): “Wheel in the Sky,” “Faithfully,” “Don't Stop Believin,'” “Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin',” “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)” and “Any Way You Want It.” The full set list from the performance can be found below.

READ MORE: Ranking All 52 Journey Songs From the '80s

Though the San Francisco date initially appeared to be the last show show of Journey’s Final Frontier farewell tour, the band has since announced performances in 2027. In a statement shared on Facebook earlier this month, Schon declared that the experience of this tour has brought Journey’s members “closer together, both musically and personally.” “What began as ‘The Final Frontier’ now feels more like ‘The Long Goodbye,’” he remarked, noting that the band was not done touring. “We’re letting our hearts – and the connection we feel with you every night – help guide what comes next.”

Will Journey's Lineup Change in 2027?

Even as Journey makes plans next year, questions surrounding the group’s lineup continue to persist. Earlier this month, the band quietly replaced Deen Castronovo so that the drummer could focus on some unspecified health issues. He was replaced by singer and multi-instrumentalist Steve Murphy.

Meanwhile, frontman Arnel Pineda continues to issue cryptic messages regarding his future with the band. Just days before the San Francisco gig, Pineda posted a video to Instagram, thanking fans for “embracing me for the last 19 years.” “And what a run it is this year,’ he continued. “Even though I have struggled the last three months here because I wasn’t with my kids – you know, silent battles and other stuff – but you have helped me pull through. And that’s such a huge relief for me. So thank you really so much. And I’ll never ever forget about you guys.”

The tone of Pineda’s message echoed a post earlier this year in which the singer referred to his “new chapter.” These and similar statements have fans questioning whether the frontman's tenure with Journey may be ending after nearly 20 years.

Journey, San Francisco, Nov. 28, 2026 Set List

1. "Be Good to Yourself"

2. "Stone in Love"

3. "Ask the Lonely"

4. "Only the Young"

5. "Just the Same Way"

6. "Send Her My Love"

7. "Lights"

8. "Of a Lifetime"

9. "Escape"

10. "La Do Da"

11. "Girl Can't Help It"

12. "Precious Time"

13. "Chain Reaction"

14. "Anytime"

15. "Dead or Alive"

16. "Who's Crying Now"

17. "Open Arms"

18. "Suzanne"

19. "Wheel in the Sky"

20. "Faithfully"

21. "Don't Stop Believin'"

22. "Lovin', Touchin', Squeezin'"

23. "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)"

24. "Any Way You Want It"