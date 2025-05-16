Josh Freese ‘Shocked and Disappointed’ by Foo Fighters Dismissal

Drummer Josh Freese has announced his departure from Foo Fighters, almost exactly two years after joining the band.

"The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given," Freese wrote in an Instagram statement, which you can see below. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

The dismissal marks a first for Freese, whose drumming resume includes Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails and many more. "In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed," he continued. "But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I'm fine."

Freese ended his statement on a humorous note: "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters' list."

Josh Freese's History With Foo Fighters and Band's Upcoming Plans

Foo Fighters announced Freese as their new drummer in May 2023 during a Veeps livestream performance. In 2022 he joined the band onstage for a pair of tribute concerts dedicated to late drummer Taylor Hawkins, along with several other high-profile drummers including including Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron, Blink-182's Travis Barker, the Darkness' Rufus Taylor, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith.

Foo Fighters have not yet publicly commented on Freese's dismissal or offered any information about a new drummer. Dave Grohl and Co. just announced their first show of 2025, with plans to perform at the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 4. It will mark their first public performance since August 2024, and their first since Grohl revealed he'd fathered a child out of wedlock.