Josh Freese Theorizes Top 10 Reasons for Foo Fighters Dismissal

Ex-Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese made good on his word and shared a humorous list of 10 possible reasons he was dismissed from the band in a new Instagram post, which you can see below.

Freese announced his exit on Friday, saying "no reason was given" for the Foo Fighters' decision "to go in a different direction with their drummer." He replaced late drummer Taylor Hawkins and had been with the band for almost exactly two years at the time of his dismissal.

"In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed," added Freese, who's worked with Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails and many more. "But as most of you know, I've always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I'm fine."

Freese ended his statement with, "Stay tuned for my 'Top 10 possible reasons Josh got booted from the Foo Fighters' list." And after taking the weekend to dwell on it, he's got answers.

Josh Freese's Reasons for Foo Fighters Dismissal: Whistling, Cowbell Sound Baths and Poodles

Granted, they might not be serious answers. According to Freese, he's guilty of whistling "My Hero" for an entire week on tour. He's apparently a real diva, too, demanding to start every rehearsal with a 20-minute cowbell sound bath and bailing on a studio session because Mercury was in retrograde. He even promised the Offspring guitarist Noodles that he could be the fourth axman in the band, to which Noodles responded on Instagram, "But you PROMISED!"

Most damning of all, though? Freese, an avowed poodle enthusiast, suspected his love for the dog breed "was getting to be a bit much."

Musicians Praise Josh Freese in Wake of Foo Fighters Dismissal

Freese's departure announcement was met with sympathy and praise from several musicians, including ex-Foo Fighters drummer William Goldsmith, who quit the band during the making of The Colour and the Shape after he learned that Dave Grohl was re-recording his drum parts without his knowledge.

“Say what? Why, for playing everything not only perfectly but going above and beyond what most are remotely capable of?" Goldsmith commented on Freese's post. "I apologize but respectfully this makes absolutely no sense to me.”

Top 10 Possible Reasons Freese Got Booted From the Foos

10. Once whistled "My Hero" for a week solid on tour.

9. Could only name one Fugazi song.

8. Two words: polyrhythms.

7. Metronome-like precision behind the kit deemed "soulless."

6. Demanded starting every rehearsal with a 20 minute cowbell sound bath.

5. Never even once tried growing a beard.

4. Didn't show up to studio because Mercury was in retrograde.

3. Promised Noodles he could be 4th guitarist.

2. Refused to perform unless he was guaranteed a Ouija board and nunchucks after every show.

1. The whole poodle thing was getting to be a bit much.