An all-star lineup of artists came together earlier this month in Washington, D.C., to honor Joni Mitchell, the recipient of the 2023 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

Mitchell performed and was followed by tributes from James Taylor, Brandi Carlile, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Marcus Mumford, Graham Nash, Angelique Kidjo, Diana Krall, Lucius and Ledisi.

The full concert is scheduled to be broadcast on PBS on Friday at 9 p.m. EST. You can see a selection of photos, as well as the set list, from the tribute below.

"I'm a creative person. I like the creative process," Mitchell said in a previous statement. "I've been a painter all my life. I've been a musician most of my life. If you can paint with a brush, you can paint with words. ... It's a great honor to join the pantheon of recipients."

Mitchell is slated to perform her first full headlining concert in more than 20 years in June at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Wash.

Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song Set List

1. "Summertime," Joni Mitchell

2. "California," James Taylor

3. "Both Sides, Now," Annie Lennox

4. "Big Yellow Taxi," Brandi Carlile, Angelique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Annie Lennox, Ledisi and Lucius

5. "Carey," Marcus Mumford

6. "River," Herbie Hancock and Ledisi

7. "Shine," Brandi Carlile and Lucius

8. "A Case of You," Graham Nash

9. "Help Me," Angelique Kidjo

10. "For the Roses," Diana Krall