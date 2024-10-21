Watch Joni Mitchell Perform With Elton John and Meryl Streep

Joni Mitchell performed two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday and Sunday evening. At the second show, she was joined by Elton John and Meryl Streep for a rendition of John's "I'm Still Standing."

Under the billing Joni Mitchell and the Joni Jam, the concert marked Mitchell's second headlining performance in two decades. Alongside her was friend and fellow singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, plus other special guests Marcus Mumford and Annie Lennox, who sang "California" and "Ladies of the Canyon" respectively.

A complete set list, plus footage from the show, is available for viewing below. Saturday's show featured the same set list, including the live debut of several deep cuts: "Harlem in Havana," "The Sire of Sorrow (Job’s Sad Song)" and "If I Had a Heart."

"It's just so good in life when you reach a certain age and a certain point to have things that are still gonna grow you," Carlile said to Variety in September, speaking alongside her longtime bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, who also performed with Mitchell. "Joni for all of us has been one of those things, consistently."

Mitchell, who suffered a debilitating brain aneurysm in 2015 that prompted her to relearn to walk, talk and sing, has been slowly returning to live performance. In 2022, she made a surprise appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, which was followed in 2023 by a concert at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington, her first headlining, ticketed concert since 2002.



In Other Joni Mitchell News

Mitchell recently released another installment of her archival series, Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980). It includes various live recordings, plus demos and alternate takes from three of Mitchell's albums: Hejira, Don Juan's Reckless Daughter and Mingus.

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform 'I'm Still Standing' With Elton John

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform 'Amelia'

Watch Joni Mitchell Perform 'Raised on Robbery'

Joni Mitchell, Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California, 10/20/24, Set List:

1. "Be Cool"

2. "Harlem in Havana"

3. "Hejira"

4. "Cherokee Louise"

5. "Coyote"

6. "Carey"

7. "The Sire of Sorrow (Job’s Sad Song)"

8. "God Must Be a Boogie Man"

9. "Sunny Sunday"

10. "If I Had a Heart"

11. "Refuge of the Roads"

12. "Night Ride Home"

13. "Both Sides, Now"

14. "Big Yellow Taxi"

15. "Raised on Robbery"

16. "California" (with Marcus Mumford)

17. "The Magdalene Laundries"

18. "Ladies of the Canyon" (with Annie Lennox)

19. "Summertime" (George Gershwin cover)

20. "Come in From the Cold Video"

21. "A Case of You"

22. "I'm Still Standing" (Elton John cover) (with Elton John)

23. "Dog Eat Dog"

24. "Amelia"

25. "If"

26. "Shine"

27. "The Circle Game"