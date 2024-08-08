Joni Mitchell Announces Volume Four of Archival Series
Joni Mitchell will release the next installment of her archival series, Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), on Oct. 4.
Highlights from this collection include recordings and alternate takes from three of Mitchell's albums, Hejira, Don Juan's Reckless Daughter and Mingus, plus live cuts from various tours, including Bob Dylan's Rolling Thunder Revue. It will be released as a 6-CD/digital version, as well as a 4-LP version that consists of Mitchell's "personal favorites" from the 6-CD version. Both can be pre-ordered now.
A complete track listing is available below, as well as the first song from the set, "Intro to Coyote / Coyote," recorded at the Forum in Montreal, Canada on Dec. 4, 1975.
Joni Mitchell's Upcoming Plans
Mitchell is currently scheduled to perform two shows at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Oct. 19 and 20, featuring special "Joni Jam" guests.
Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 4: The Asylum Years (1976-1980), 6CD Track Listing"
Disc One:
Rolling Thunder Revue
Live In Niagara Falls
Convention Center, Niagara Falls, NY, November 15, 1975
Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal
1. Jericho
Live at Harvard Square Theater
Cambridge, MA, November 20, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan
2. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
3. Edith and the Kingpin
4. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, November 21, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
5. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
6. Harry’s House
Live in Bangor
Bangor, ME, November 27, 1975
Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal
7. A Case of You
Gordon Lightfoot’s House
Toronto, ON, Canada, November 30, 1975
Recorded by L.A. Johnson & Petur Hliddal
8. Woman of Heart and Mind
Live at Montreal Forum
Montreal, QC, Canada, December 4, 1975
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Mixed by Sean Brennan
9. Introduction – Bob Neuwirth
10. Intro to Coyote
11. Coyote
1976 Tour of the United States
Recorded by Stanley Johnston from PA mixes by Brian Jonathan
(Courtesy of the estate of Stanley Tajima Johnston)
Live in Madison
Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976
12. Help Me
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
13. Love or Money
14. Free Man in Paris
15. For The Roses
16. Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire
17. Big Yellow Taxi
18. Shades of Scarlett Conquering
Live at Nassau Coliseum
Uniondale, NY, February 20, 1976
19. For Free
Disc Two:
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
1. Intro to Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter
2. Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter
Live in Madison
Dane County Coliseum, Madison, WI, February 29, 1976
3. Just Like This Train
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
4. Shadows and Light
5. In France They Kiss on Main Street
Live at Duke University
Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976
6. Traveling (Hejira)
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
7. Edith and the Kingpin
8. Talk To Me
9. Harry’s House/Centerpiece
10. Intro to Furry Sings the Blues
11. Furry Sings The Blues
12. Trouble Child
13. Rainy Night House
Live at Duke University
Cameron Stadium, Durham, NC, February 7, 1976
14. Don’t Interrupt The Sorrow
Live at Music Hall
Boston, MA, February 19, 1976
15. Raised on Robbery
16. The Jungle Line
17. Twisted
Disc Three:
Hejira Demos
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, March 1976
Recorded by Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
1. Furry Sings The Blues
2. Traveling (Hejira)
3. Dreamland
4. Talk To Me
5. Coyote/Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter
6. Black Crow
7. Amelia
8. Blue Motel Room
9. A Strange Boy
Rolling Thunder Revue
Tarrant County Convention Center, Fort Worth, TX, May 16, 1976
Recording supervised by Don DeVito; Engineered by
Don Meehan; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
10. Black Cow
11. Intro to Song For Sharon
12. Song For Sharon
Hejira Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, Summer 1976
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
13. Refuge of the Roads (Early Mix with Horns)
14. Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter (Early Rough Mix)
Disc Four:
Don Juan’s Reckless Daughter Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
1. "Save Magic" (Paprika Plains Embryonic Version)
2. Otis and Marlena (Early Rough Mix)
Mingus Sessions
Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon
3. Sweet Sucker Dance (Vocals & Drums Version – Take 5)
4. A Chair in the Sky (Early Alternate Version – Take 6)
5. Sweet Sucker Dance (Early Alternate Version)
Live at Bread & Roses Festival
Greek Theatre, Berkeley, CA, September 2 & 3, 1978
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
6. Introduction
7. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
8. Intro to A Chair In The Sky
9. A Chair In The Sky
10. Intro to Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
11. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
12. Intro to The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
13. The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
Mingus Early Alternate Version
Electric Lady Studios, New York, NY and A&M Studios,
Hollywood, CA, 1978 & 1979
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy & Jerry Solomon
14. A Good Suit and A Good Haircut
15. God Must Be A Boogie Man
16. Solo for Old Fat Girl’s Soul
17. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
Disc Five:
1. Sue and the Holy River
Mingus Sessions
A&M Studios, Hollywood, CA, 1979
Recorded & Mixed by Henry Lewy
2. The Wolf That Lives In Lindsey
Live at May 6 Coalition Rally Against Nuclear Power
National Mall, Washington, D.C., May 6, 1979
3. Introduction – Graham Nash
4. Big Yellow Taxi
1979 Tour Rehearsals
SIR Rehearsal Studios, Los Angeles, CA
Recorded by Joel Bernstein
5. Jericho
6. Help Me
1979 Tour of the United States
Live at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium
Queens, NY, August 25, 1979
Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne
7. Big Yellow Taxi
8. Just Like This Train
9. In France They Kiss On Main Street
10. Coyote
11. Edith and The Kingpin
12. Free Man In Paris
13. Goodbye Pork Pie Hat
14. Jaco’s Solo/ Third Stone From The Sun
15. The Dry Cleaner From Des Moines
Disc Six:
1. Amelia
2. Pat’s Solo
3. Hejira
4. Don’s Solo
5. Dreamland
6. Black Crow
7. Furry Sings The Blues
8. Intro to God Must Be A Boogie Man
9. God Must Be A Boogie Man
10. Raised On Robbery
11. Shadows and Light
12. The Last Time I Saw Richard
13. Why Do Fools Fall In Love
Live in Philadelphia
Robin Hood Dell West, Philadelphia, PA, August 28, 1979
Recorded by Joel Bernstein from PA mix by Ed Wynne
14. Woodstock
Live at Greek Theatre
Los Angeles, CA, September 13, 1979
Recorded by Andy Johns & Henry Lewy; Mixed by Patrick Milligan
15. Intro to A Chair In The Sky
16. A Chair In The Sky
