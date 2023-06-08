Watch Joni Mitchell’s 2022 Newport Performance of ‘A Case of You’

Joni Mitchell has released a live performance of "A Case of You" that was filmed at 2022's Newport Folk Festival.

The legendary singer and songwriter unexpectedly appeared at the annual music event after suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015 that forced her to re-learn how to walk, talk and sing, and kept her out of the public spotlight ever since.

With the assistance and encouragement of singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile, whom Mitchell befriended in recent years, Mitchell returned to the Newport stage for her first extended public performance in many years. "[We] didn't have any [rehearsal]," Mitchell recalled in an interview with Elton John. "It was very well received, much to my delight."

The entire 11-song set, which features "A Case of You," plus other Mitchell classics like "Big Yellow Taxi," "Both Sides, Now" and "The Circle Game," was recorded and will be released as a live album called At Newport on July 28. You can watch Mitchell and Carlile perform "A Case of You" below.

The new clip comes on the eve of Mitchell performing her first headlining, ticketed concert since 2002 on June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington.

"She said, 'I want to play again,'" Carlile, who will perform at the venue the night before Mitchell's show, told The Daily Show in October. "Joni Mitchell is going to play. No one's been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years."