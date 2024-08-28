Jonathan Cain Wins Lawsuit Against Journey Bandmate Neal Schon

Jonathan Cain has claimed victory in his ongoing legal battle with Journey bandmate Neal Schon.

In a decision shared on August 28, Schon "ceded to Mr. Cain’s demand" that a third director be assigned to their joint touring company, Freedom 2020. The announcement notes that "Mr. Schon is prohibited from unilaterally acting on behalf of the Company and all future deadlock between Mr. Cain and Mr. Schon will be broken by the vote of the Custodian."

"Mr. Cain is elated with the outcome and looks forward to moving beyond this matter so that Journey can continue the band’s 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour," Cain's representatives noted via statement.

The decision seemingly brings to an end a legal dispute which has raged for months. In July, Cain filed a lawsuit accusing Schon of spending “up to $10,000 per night” and maxing out the band’s American Express credit card. Cain’s lawyers further argued that Schon’s reckless spending caused "unforeseen strains on cash flow" which posed "a severe threat of harm to the company and to Journey's storied history of musical greatness."

The accusations were similar to a separate suit Cain brought against Schon in 2022, after the guitarist allegedly charged over $1 million in personal expenses to the band’s credit card, including a one-month $400,000 shopping spree.

Journey Has Continued Touring Despite the Lawsuits

While Cain and Schon have continued to battle in court – and via social media – the two have remained on tour with Journey. The band’s stadium tour alongside Def Leppard and Steve Miller is scheduled to end Sept. 8 in Denver. Journey also has concerts lined up in South America and Japan later in the fall.

A run of shows in the U.K. and Ireland had also been scheduled, but the band abruptly canceled those plans shortly after Cain’s lawsuit was filed. It’s unclear if the tour change was related to the legal proceedings.