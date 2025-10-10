Jonathan Cain Will Leave Journey After One More Tour

Jonathan Cain is set to take part in one final tour with Journey before ending a tenure that dates back to 1981's diamond-selling U.S. chart-topping Escape album.

Cain and his longtime bandmate Neal Schon have confirmed the lineup change, which follows years of quarreling. Schon, the group's lone remaining co-founding member, indicated that Journey will continue. "Jonathan Cain announced his farewell to Journey tonight," Schon said in an early-morning social media post. "I'm nowhere near done!"

Schon later clarified that Cain isn't leaving immediately. "Jon is playing. He's saying at the end of 26-27, he will move on," Schon said in a midday reply. "We will have a great couple of years."

Cain's management also sent out an update this afternoon: "Jonathan Cain remains an active member of Journey, and any reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate," according to a news release. "He is fully dedicated to touring with the band over the next couple of years and has only expressed plans to retire at a later time."

What's Next For Jonathan Cain After Journey?

Schon already confirmed plans for another round of shows, after Journey took a rare year off from the road. Meanwhile, Cain released a promo video this morning for a new tribute single called "No One Else" that's dedicated to the late activist Charlie Kirk.

Cain intends to pursue this tandem solo career, which has centered on faith music since he became active again with 2016's What God Wants to Hear. "I'm coming with an EP at the end of the year," Cain said on the Strang Report podcast. "Then, of course, we go on the Journey tour in 2026 – on our farewell Journey tour. So, I'll be saying goodbye to that."

In another follow-up message, Schon said: "He wants to do his ministry." Cain added: "I feel a calling there."

Cain was also a key songwriting presence on 1983's six-times platinum Frontiers, 1986's two-million-selling Raised on Radio and 1996's platinum comeback Trial by Fire. Their most recent album is 2022's Freedom. Along the way, Cain wrote or co-wrote most of Journey's best-known songs, topped by the No. 2 hit "Open Arms" and their signature song, "Don't Stop Believin.'"

But his relationship with Schon became fraught more recently, and their arguments often led into the courtroom. It's unclear who will eventually replace Cain. "Journey has so much more life ahead!" Schon added. "I'm sure we will have a great tour!" He's also promising more new music in the future.

When Did Jonathan Cain Join Journey?

Journey was selling millions of albums before Cain joined in 1980. Then they started selling millions and millions and millions. Weaving in Cain with contributions from both Steve Perry and Schon, Journey issued their first, second, and third gold-selling Top 10 singles over just a few months in the early '80s.

"Coming from an artistic side, everybody's got ideas and everybody thinks their idea is the best one," Cain's former Babys and Bad English bandmate Ricky Phillips said in Journey: Worlds Apart, "but Jonathan unquestionably, undeniably had really good, solid ideas — especially for the time. The first Journey record — in fact, the first couple he did — definitely proved that."

Their U.S. Top 10 hits together included "Who's Crying Now," "Faithfully," "Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)," "Only the Young" and "Be Good to Yourself." Cain also co-wrote 1996's platinum-selling "When You Love a Woman," Journey's most recent Top 20 single.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I was going to be able to create this kind of lasting longevity when it comes to writing," Cain told UCR. "I'm most proud of my songwriting and my relationship with Steve [Perry], and how we were able to craft these songs with Neal that mean so much to so many people. That's pretty overwhelming to think about."

Jonathan Cain's Career Before Journey

Cain survived a 1958 fire at Our Lady of the Angels School that took the lives of three nuns and 92 of his schoolmates before attending the Chicago Conservatory of Music at Roosevelt University. He eventually made his way west, like so many dreamers. Cain landed an early record deal, which led to a minor hit single with "Til It's Time to Say Goodbye" and a 1976 turn on Dick Clark's American Bandstand.

He initially recorded as Johnny Lee, before finding out that a country singer was already using that name. Cain fashioned the pseudonym that stuck after a clothier's sign he saw at a red light — Michael Bain on Sunset Boulevard toward Laurel Canyon. The famous border radio rock DJ Wolfman Jack took an interest in Cain, but his debut album, Windy City Breakdown, went nowhere.

"I got kind of sick of the music business for a while," Cain told the San Bernardino County Sun, "and I went and I sold stereos and I worked as a warehouseman, a forklift operator, and that kind of stuff." Songwriting eventually led him back to music, then to the Babys.

Jonathan Cain's Relationship With Journey Changes

He shifted to his next band after a two-album stint that also included an opening slot on tour with Journey. "I've said this often," departing Journey co-founder Gregg Rolie told Mixdown magazine, "If Jonathan Cain had not been my replacement and without his writing skills, I don't think they would have gone on to do half the things they did."

By then, Cain had built a sensibility, one where real people's stories — their concerns, hopes and dreams — drove his narratives. He was already a brilliant melodicist. As it all came together, Cain gave credit to his father, who'd once bolstered his flagging enthusiasm by saying: "Don't stop believin.'"

Cain would later join other ex-members of the Babys and Journey in Bad English during a hiatus. Sweet though his songs may be, however, Cain also developed a tough-minded sensibility. His subsequent tangles with Schon, both personal and legal, became legendary. But, for several years now, Cain has steeled himself and continued touring with Journey, whatever the backstage drama.

He never seemed worried about what life might bring. "When you overcome tragedy, it makes you better in so many ways," Cain mused in Journey: Worlds Apart. "It seems when that's when God shines, and he blesses us in the biggest ways. Something usually tragic has to happen and all of a sudden, change can turn into a miracle."

