If you had $2 for each of Bon Jovi's 68.5 million RIAA-certified units, you'd be able to afford Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville bar, which was just listed for sale a little over a year after it opened.

Located on Music CIty's famed Broadway street, Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville, U.S.A. was listed for this week with a hefty asking price of $130 million. Commercial real estate company Surmount shared the listing on Wednesday in a Facebook post, which you can see below.

"This 5-story, 36,767 SF ground-up development marks the first of its kind on Broadway since 2018, and the second largest venue on the strip," the post reads. "Structured as a 20-year NNN sale-leaseback with 2% annual rental increases, this is a truly generational chance to own a trophy asset in one of America’s busiest entertainment corridors."

When Did Jon Bon Jovi Open JBJ's Nashville?

Jon Bon Jovi opened JBJ's in June 2024. According to its website, its "one of the largest bars on Lower Broadway" and boasts "eight bars, five floors, three stages, and two rooftops—including the highest rooftop bar on Broadway."

Other amenities include "a tattoo shop, a mechanical bull, and every NFL game with Sunday Ticket, plus great food and drinks all day long. Every floor is decked out in Bon Jovi memorabilia, making JBJ’s the ultimate destination for music, history, dining, and entertainment—seven days a week."

Notable Performances at JBJ's Nashville

During its brief time open, JBJ's Nashville has served as the site of several noteworthy live performances. Bon Jovi played a brief surprise set at the bar's grand opening, marking the singer's lengthiest performance since wrapping a beleaguered 2022 tour and undergoing vocal surgery. (His recovery is ongoing.)

READ MORE: Jon Bon Jovi Not Giving Up on 'Forever' Album or Touring Future

It's also the venue where Kid Rock attempted to cover Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Proud Mary," then cursed out the audience and stormed offstage when they didn't clap along to his standards.

