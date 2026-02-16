Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks have added more dates to their 2026 tour.

The former Yes singer and his current group previously announced 10 U.S. dates beginning in April and running through early May.

A new run of shows for the U.K. and Sweden has now been unveiled.

The nine performances begin in mid-September and will continue through early October.

The concert tour is billed as Yes Epics, Classics and More and will feature Anderson and the Band Geeks performing songs from the Yes catalog, along with other cuts from the singer's career.

"To be back home in the U.K. performing Yes music with the Band Geeks, who are dedicated Yes fans, is a dream come true for me," said Anderson in a press release announcing the new shows in the U.K. and Sweden. "So come and enjoy a great event, never to be forgotten."

Where Are Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Playing in 2026?

Anderson first became aware of the New York-based Band Geeks in 2023 and has since played three U.S. tours with the group.

Their fourth tour will start on April 17 in Ridgefield, Connecticut, and will continue through May 7 in Royal Oak, Michigan.

They will then head to Birmingham on Sept. 15 and perform for the next few weeks, with a concluding performance in Malmo, Sweden, on Oct. 5. You can see the full list of Anderson and the Band Geeks' Yes Epics, Classics and More 2026 tour below.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Feb. 20. You can find more information at Anderson's website.

When Will Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks Release New Music?

Anderson and the Band Geeks are currently working on their second album, which they plan to release later this year. Their debut, True, was released in 2024.

The singer's former bandmates also have tour dates this year, with Yes' U.K. tour, in which they'll perform 1971's Fragile in its entirety, launching in April. Onetime keyboardist Rick Wakeman will also be on the road, beginning his 2026 dates in March.

Jon Anderson and the Band Geeks, Yes Epics, Classics and More 2026 Tour

April 17 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 19 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

April 21 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

April 23 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre

April 26 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater

April 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater

April 30 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 2 - Landsdowne, PA @ Landsdowne Theater

May 5 - Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

May 7 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre

Sep 15 - Birmingham - Symphony Hall

Sep 17 - Bath- Forum

Sep 20 - London- Palladium

Sep 22 - Liverpool- Philharmonic

Sep 26 - Manchester- Opera House

Sep 28 - Glasgow- Royal Concert Hall

Oct 1 - Gateshead- Glasshouse

Oct 3 - Stockholm- Cirkus

Oct 5 - Malmö- Slagthuset