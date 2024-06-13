Listen to Yes Co-Founder Jon Anderson’s New Single, ‘Shine On’

Jon Anderson has released the first single with a group of collaborators he found on YouTube. Listen to "Shine On" with the Band of Geeks below.

The new track was produced by Anderson and Blue Oyster Cult's Richie Castellano, who also serves as bass player and musical director of the Band of Geeks.

"I can't even wrap my head around all this," Castellano told Rolling Stone. "I used to go watch Jon in concert and scream at him. Getting to do something like this is just a dream. It’s also been an opportunity as a Yes fan to go, 'OK, we’ve been handed the keys to the kingdom. We have Jon Anderson singing for us. How do we want this to go?'"

They've been touring together for a few years, sharing classic Yes songs. True, set for release on Aug. 23 by Frontiers Records, will be the first album of originals. Preorder the LP here.

Anderson discovered Castellano's side project in the summer of 2018 after they posted a cover of Yes' 1972 epic "Close to the Edge" on their YouTube channel. The title, "Close to the Edge: A Band Geek Yes Cover with Chris Clark," would eventually inspire the new group's name.

Soon, Anderson was touring with Band of Geeks, which also includes keyboardists Clark and Andy Ascolese, bassist Andy Graziano, guitarist Robert Kipp. "It felt really exciting," Anderson added. "I remember thinking, 'I don't believe what's happening! Everyone is just amazing. Let's go around the world!'"

They've now put the finishing touches on nine new songs. The video for "Shine On" was filmed in New Jersey before the start of their latest U.S. tour, dubbed Yes: Epics, Classics and More. "Shine On" has now been added to their regular setlist. Dates continue through September and can also be found below.

Jon Anderson's Yes: Epics, Classics and More Tour

6/13 – Chicago Copernicus, IL

6/15 – St. Louis El Monstero, MO

6/18 – Greensburg Palace Theater, PA

6/20 – Hershey Hershey Theatre, PA

6/22 – Concord Capitol Center for the Arts, NH

6/25 – Boston Shubert Theatre, MA

6/27 – Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

7/21 – Patchogue Great South Bay Music Festival, NY

7/24 – Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

7/27 – Peachtree City Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre, GA

7/30 – Camdenton Ozarks Amphitheater, MO

8/2 – Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

8/4 – La Vista The Astro Outdoors, NE

8/7 – Waite Park The Ledge Amphitheater, MN

8/10 – Denver Paramount, CO

8/14 – Phoenix Celebrity Theatre, AZ

8/16 – Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, CA

9/13 – Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

9/15 – Glenside Keswick Theatre, PA

