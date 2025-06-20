John Oates Sets Summer Tour Ahead of New ‘Oates’ LP

John Oates has confirmed the follow-up to 2024's well-received Reunion. He'll also debut a new band this summer, with confirmed dates in New York City, Los Angeles and Nashville, among others.

Due on Aug. 29, Oates has been described as a return to the "classic groove-oriented R&B and pop he produced in the '70s and '80s." Preordering is already underway. Check out the complete track listing, Oates' newly announced tour dates and his video for the lead single "Enough Is Enough" below.

Clyde and Gracie Lawrence of the eight-piece New York City soul-pop band Lawrence guest on "Enough is Enough." Singer-songwriter Devon Gilfillian, who shares Oates' ties to Philadelphia, co-wrote "Real Thing" and "Mending," the latter of which also features a Gilfillian vocal duet.

Oates also explores his love of the bossa nova sounds of Antonio Carlos Jobim with "Dreaming Of Brazil," featuring Wendy Moten on vocals. "Bajo La Luz De La Luna" was written for Gringa, a feature film set in Mexico. The album concludes with Oates' take on "Walking In Memphis," Marc Cohn's Grammy-nominated 1991 Top 15 hit.

Oates was principally recorded in Nashville, with returning multi-platinum co-producer David Kalmusky.

John Oates, 'Oates' Track Listing

"Enough Is Enough" (feat. Lawrence)

"Real Thing Going On"

"Mending" (feat. Devon Gilfillian)

"A Ways Away"

"Let Me Be the One"

"World Gone Wrong"

"Pushin' a Rock"

"Disconnected"

"Get Your Smile On"

"Dreaming About Brazil"

"Bajo la Luz de la Luna"

"Walking In Memphis"

"Walking In Memphis (Grabbitz Remix)"

John Oates 2025 Tour Dates

6/20 - Banner Elk, NC @ Elk River Helping Hands

6/29 - Nashville, TN @ Analog at Hutton Hotel

7/4 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest 2025

7/18 - Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

7/19 - Lone Tree, CO @ Lone Tree Arts Center

8/17 - King of Prussia, PA @ Upper Merion Township Building Park

8/20 - Millville, NJ @ Levoy Theatre

8/22 - Westport, CT @ The Levitt Pavilion for the Performing Arts

8/23 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Public Square Park

8/24 - Queens County, NY @ The Rockaway Hotel

8/27 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour