Pat McAfee to John Mellencamp: ‘Shut the F— Up’

ESPN commentator Pat McAfee wasn't pleased with John Mellencamp's online critique of his mid-game speech to the crowd during game 4 of the NBA finals, telling the rock star to "shut the fuck up."

McAfee, who was a punter for the NFL's Indiana Colts from 2009-2016 and has gone on to become one of sports television's most popular personalities, delivered a pep talk to the crowd over the public address system during the NBA finals game between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks.

After pointing out famous Knicks fans such as Spike Lee, Ben Stiller and Timothee Chalamet who had made the trip to Indianapolis for the game, McAfee implored the crowd to "send these sons of bitches back to New York with their ears ringing."

Without calling McAfee out by name, Mellencamp, who was born in and still lives in Indiana - and who was also at the game - took to social media to make it clear he didn't appreciate the speech.

"I was embarrassed when somebody, under whose direction I don’t know, called out some of the people who had made the trip from New York to support their team — and in turn, support our team. The audience booed these people. I'd say that was not Hoosier Hospitality," Mellencamp wrote.

"One could only say it’s poor, poor sportsmanship. I was not proud to be a Hoosier, and I’ve lived here my entire life," he continued. "On behalf of most Hoosiers, I would like to apologize for our poor behavior. I’m sure the Pacers had nothing to do with this smackdown.”

Intentional or not, smackdown was a funny choice of words, as McAfee also currently serves as a commentator and occasional wrestler for the WWE. Mellencamp's words inspired McAfee to cut an impassioned promo on the singer during his Friday morning ESPN show.

After first noting that Mellencamp "has made a pretty good living grandstanding higher than anybody else on everything" in recent years, McAfee picked apart his new rival's social media post:

"What a moment for John Coug yesterday," he began sarcastically. "I don't know what he thought he was doing with that particular quote tweet... horrendous quote tweet, horrendous graphic. John, can't tell you how bad everything you did here was - the graphic, the quote, the timing. You're two days late, John! You're two days late, Bub. ...John, shut the fuck up, OK?

The Pacers are currently up three games to two in the Eastern Conference finals, which return to Indianapolis for Game 6 Saturday night. From the sounds of things, McAfee's ready to add a steel cage match to the evening's schedule.

"You try and think you're gonna bury me? I don't think so, John. Hey Coug, suck it buddy! Hope I get a chance to see you real soon. I think we're probably gonna be in the same place pretty soon. I don't want any of your bullshit. I don't like you. I know your name, and I don't like you."

There was one fact McAfee couldn't deny about Mellencamp, though: "Your songs are pretty good."

Watch Pat McAfee Address the Indiana Pacers Crowd

Watch Pat McAfee