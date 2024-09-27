John Lodge Adds New Dates to ‘Days of Future Passed’ Tour

John Lodge has announced new tour dates for later this year in which he will perform the Moody Blues' classic 1967 album Days of Future Passed in its entirety.

The band's bassist, singer and songwriter returned to the road this summer after having canceled tour dates at the start of 2024.

"In crafting this show, I wanted to ensure there was a place for all my Moodies bandmates," Lodge notes in a press release announcing the new dates. "It’s a joy to perform not only my own songs but those of my friends Ray [Thomas] and Mike [Pinder] and to hear Jon [Davison] sing Justin [Hayward]’s songs. But my greatest joy is seeing Graeme [Edge] up onstage with me [via video]; it never stops being emotional. My hope is that we can all take a trip down days of future passed together and that audiences will leave feeling as if something joyful happened to them.

"It’s been a tough year, but thanks to the love of my family, and the support of my fans, I’m delighted to be back on the road, so thank you all for keeping the faith."

Lodge had to cancel dates at the start of the year following medical issues over the holidays. He resumed touring in July and August.

Where Is John Lodge Playing in 2024?

The new run of shows scheduled for November includes five dates starting on Nov. 12 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, and wrapping up a week later in Royal Oak, Michigan.

The Days of Future Passed Tour consists of a first set in which Lodge and his 10,000 Light Years Band - keyboardist Alan Hewitt, drummer Billy Ashbaugh, guitarist Duffy King and cellist Jason Charboneau - will perform Moody Blues classics such as "I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)" and "Ride My See-Saw" that Lodge wrote.

The second set features the Moodby Blues' 1967 symphonic-rock masterpiece Days of Future Passed, which includes "Nights in White Satin" and "Tuesday Afternoon," performed in its entirety. Yes singer Jon Davison will perform on "Nights in White Satin" and "Tuesday Afternoon."

You can see the new tour dates below. More information can be found on Lodge's website.

John Lodge, Days of Future Passed Tour 2024

Nov 12, Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center. Clarksburg, WV

Nov 14, Historic Park Theatre & Event Center, Cranston, RI

Nov 15, Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood, NJ

Nov 17, Temple Live at Columbus Athenaeum, Columbus, OH

Nov 19, Royal Oak Music Theatre, Royal Oak, MI