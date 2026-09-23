Yes remains off the road while stalwart guitarist Steve Howe recovers from an unspecified illness. But frontman Jon Davison isn't cooling his heels.

Davison will lead a string of 2026 shows in tribute to John Lodge, along with two members of the Moody Blues touring band. Check out the dates, cities and venues below, along with an expanded preview of rock's biggest remaining tours. Go to Lodge's legacy site for more information and tickets.

Lodge, who served as bassist, co-lead singer and songwriter with the Moody Blues, died suddenly last October. This tour follows a pair of well-received shows that also focused on Lodge's storied career, held in July in Clearwater, Florida and Esher, U.K.

When Did John Lodge Join the Moody Blues?

Lodge joined the Moody Blues in 1966, just as the previously R&B-leaning act moved toward progressive rock. His first LP in the lineup, 1967's platinum-selling Days of Future Passed, also marked the debut of frontman Justin Hayward.

The Moody Blues would reel off 12 straight U.S. Top 40 albums, capped by the chart-toppers Seventh Sojourn in 1972 and Long Distance Voyager in 1981. They also soared into the U.S. Top 10 with 1970's A Question of Balance, 1971's Every Good Boy Deserves Favour and 1986's The Other Side of Life.

John Lodge completed a classic-era Moody Blues lineup that soared up the charts. (Michael Putland, Getty Images) John Lodge completed a classic-era Moody Blues lineup that soared up the charts. (Michael Putland, Getty Images)

Who's in the John Lodge Tribute Tour Band?

The Moody Blues stopped touring together in 2018, following a 50th anniversary celebration of Days of Future Passed. Lodge then struck out on his own, releasing two live albums, various singles, an EP and 2023's Days of Future Passed: My Sojourn. He also mounted a series of themed tours.

Highlights included well-known Lodge compositions for the Moody Blues like 1968's "Ride My See-Saw" and 1973's "I'm Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band)," the latter of which became a Top 20 hit in the U.S. He won ASCAP songwriting awards for "I'm Just a Singer" and 1972's "Isn't Life Strange." Lodge also co-wrote the Moody Blues' 1981 No. 12 smash hit "Gemini Dream."

READ MORE: The Best Album by Prog’s 15 Biggest Acts

Davison will appear on stage with keyboardist Alan Hewitt and Billy Ashbaugh from the Moody Blues touring band. Hewitt was Lodge's longtime solo musical director. They perform with video accompaniment of Lodge created by veteran collaborator Andy Clark. The tribute tour lineup is rounded out by Duffy King on guitars and Jason Charboneau on cello.

Glass Onyon PR Glass Onyon PR

The John Lodge Celebration Tour 2026 Dates

11/29 – Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head on Stage

11/30 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

12/1 – Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

12/3 – Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

12/4 – Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

12/6 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

Fall 2026 Preview: Rock's Biggest Tours - Updated! Here's a preview of more than 90 of the biggest rock tours scheduled for fall 2026. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

Remembering Moody Blues Drummer Graeme Edge