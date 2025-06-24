John Lodge Extends Moody Blues Favorites Tour Into December

Moody Blues stalwart John Lodge has extended his 2025 dates into December, with newly announced stops in California, Texas, Arizona and Oklahoma. He hits the road on July 19 in New Jersey.

Named after the Moody Blues' Lodge-written international 1973 Top 40 hit, the Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour will bring a "true Moody Blues show" to fans, according to an official statement. Lodge has never played several of these venues. "John will perform these classic songs true to the original but with an extra dash of magic, evoking joy and nostalgia in equal measure."

The Moody Blues last toured together in 2018, following a 50th anniversary tour celebrating 1967's seminal prog album Days of Future Passed. Final remaining co-founder Graeme Edge died in 2021.

"I'm delighted that we are announcing these dates for December," Lodge said. "We've been having a blast putting the new show together, and I am so looking forward to the July tour starting next month, and being able to continue it into December."

Lodge's last tour, from early 2024, also focused on Days of Future Passed. The new shows feature songs from across the Moody Blues' catalog, including 1972's Billboard chart-topping Seventh Sojourn, 1978's million-selling Octave and 1981's platinum hit Long Distance Voyager.

Tickets for most of the new shows go on sale at 10AM on Friday, June 27. See a tour preview video and a complete list of dates and cities below.

"As many of you know, California has always had a special place in my heart, and we love performing at Danny Zelisko's venues in Arizona, plus new venues in Austin and Oklahoma City," Lodge said in the official statement. "I am a 'singer in a rock and roll band,' and it continues to fill me with joy to perform for my fans and share this music with them – music that is the soundtrack to my life, and to many others too."

John Lodge Tour Features Special Guest From Yes

Lodge is again appearing with Jon Davison, who has fronted Yes over a three-album run that includes three Top 40 U.K. hit albums, 2014's Heaven and Earth, 2021's The Quest and 2023's Mirror to the Sky. Limited VIP packages are also available; visit Lodge's official website.

The platinum-selling Days of Future Passed was the first Moody Blues album to feature new frontman Justin Hayward and Lodge. Hayward has just returned from his own stint out on the road; his Blue World Tour ran through May 20. Lodge's most recent release is the EP Love Conquers All, from last February.

John Lodge, Singer in a Rock and Roll Band Tour Dates

7/19 - Red Bank, NJ @ The Vogel

7/20 - Newton, NJ @ Newton Theatre

7/23 - Collingswood, NJ @ Scottish Rite Auditorium

7/24 - Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Casino

7/26 - Lynn, MA @ Lynn Auditorium

7/27 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

7/29 - Plymouth, NH @ Flying Monkey

7/30 - Newport, RI @ JPT Film & Event Center

8/1 - Newport, KY @ MCL Pavilion

8/2 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora

8/6 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

8/7 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theater

12/4 - Cerritos, CA @ Cerritos PAC

12/6 - Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre

12/7 - San Diego, CA @ Magnolia PAC

12/9 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theater

12/11 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

12/13 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre

12/14 - Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

