John Lennon’s ‘Mind Games’ Turned into Meditation Series

John Lennon’s widow and son announced a new way of meditating via nine alternate versions of the ex Beatle’s 1973 song “Mind Games.”

The music is available via the Lumenate phone app to mark Mental Health Awareness Month. The track list – available below – includes the five-minute “Spirit” which makes use of beta waves and the 33-minute “Peace.” Other tracks utilize gamma, delta and theta waves along with binaural effects.

“The Lumenate app uses the flashlight on the back of one’s smartphone, strobed at research-driven frequencies onto a person’s closed eyes to neurologically guide them into a state of consciousness between that of deep meditation and psychedelics,” a statement on the John Lennon website read.

“Each of the nine Meditation Mixes has been paired with a unique, deeply immersive light sequence, using carefully selected flicker frequencies to accompany the mind-and-mood-altering sound. These singular, mind-altering sequences elevate the musical journey, deepen the sense of relaxation, and allow users to see, hear and feel the music like never before.”

A number of processing techniques were applied to the original two-inch master tapes, with some “additional instrumentation” from producer Sean Ono Lennon. He said: “I think our Mind Games project is fun, meaningful, and potentially mind-expanding.

“I’ve been using the Lumenate app for my own personal meditations since it launched, and have had many profound experiences.

“My father was famously into meditation. I remember trying the ‘flicker machine’ he kept in the bedroom, which is what first introduced me to the idea of stroboscopic brain wave induction. I thought it made sense to combine the music of ‘Mind Games‘ with the science of Lumenate. I really hope people enjoy the results as much as I have.”

Yoko Ono added: “John was trying to convey the message that we all play mind games. But if we can play mind games, why not make a positive future with it – to be a positive mind game?

“‘Mind Games‘ is such an incredibly strong song. At the time, people didn’t quite get the message… Now, people would understand it. I don’t think in those days people knew they were playing mind games anyway.”

Watch the ‘Mind Games’ Trailer

Lumenate’s ‘Mind Games’ Meditation Mixes

1. “Mind” (binaural; gamma aaves 100Hz)

2. “Magic” (binaural; theta waves 8Hz)

3. “Space” (binaural; theta waves)

4. “Seed”

5. “Yes”

6. “Spirit” (binaural; beta waves 15Hz)

7. “Surrender”

8. “Peace”

9. “Love” (binaural; delta waves 0.5Hz)