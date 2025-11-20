John Hiatt returns to the road in 2026 with more than dozen North American dates. Lyle Lovett will co-headline as the tour continues from Feburary into March.

The artist presale is already underway; more presales follow today (Thursday, Nov. 20). The general on-sale starts on at 10AM local time Friday, Nov. 21. They'll be available at Hiatt's tour page or Lovett's official site.

Their tour begins in Maine, then hits New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and New Jersey, among other states. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

How Three Dog Night Propelled John Hiatt's Career

Hiatt earned his first recording contract after Three Dog Night scored a No. 16 hit with his song "Sure As I'm Sittin' Here" in 1974 – then Haitt's career took flight the late '80s with critically acclaimed albums like 1987's Bring the Family and 1988's Slow Turning.

READ MORE: The History of Country-Rock – The ’90s, ’00s and Now

The nine-time Grammy nominee cracked the Top 40 with 2012's Mystic Pinball after scoring a career-best No. 47 finish with 1993's Perfectly Good Guitar. Hiatt's most recent album is 2021's Leftover Feelings.

John Hiatt and Lyle Lovett 2026 Tour Dates

2/23 — Waterville, ME @ Waterville Opera House

2/24 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre

2/26 — Plymouth, MA @ Plymouth Memorial Hall

2/27 — Groton, MA @ Groton Hill Music Center

2/28 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

3/1 — Beverly, MA @ The Cabot

3/3 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

3/4 — Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center

3/6 — Reading, PA @ The Santander Performing Arts Center

3/7 — Rutland, VT @ The Paramount Theatre

3/8 — Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

3/10 — Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center

3/11 — Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall

3/12 — Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater