Ex-Kinks Keyboard Player John Gosling Dead at 75

John Gosling, who played keyboards in the Kinks from 1970-78, has died at the age of 75.

"Condolences to his wife Theresa and family. Rest in Peace dearest John," former bandmate Ray Davies wrote as part of a band statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'm dismayed [and] deeply upset by John Gosling's passing," Dave Davies added. "He has been a friend and important contributor to the Kinks music during his time with us. Deepest sympathies to his wife and family. I will hold deep affection and love for him in my heart always. Great musician and a great man."

Born on Feb. 6, 1948 in Paignton, Devon in England, Gosling joined the Kinks just before they were scheduled to appear on Top of the Pops. He later contributed additional keyboards to the in-progress demo for "Lola," which became a No. 2 U.K. hit for the Kinks. Gosling's tenure also included the Top 40 U.S. hit "A Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy" from 1978's Misfits.

"Today, we lost a dear friend and colleague," drummer Mick Avory said. "He was a great musician and had a fantastic sense of humor, which made him [a] popular member of the band." "He leaves us with some happy memories."

Prior to Gosling's arrival, much of the Kinks' keyboard parts were recorded by Ray Davies or session player Nicky Hopkins. "It was certainly an education, but I wasn't made to feel as if I was under any kind of scrutiny," Gosling told the Kast Off Kinks website in 2009.

During his audition, "we put down several backing tracks but Ray’s guide vocals gave little indication as to what the songs were about. I think we did versions of 'Powerman.' 'This Time Tomorrow' and 'A Long Way From Home,' as well as 'Lola,' of course," Gosling added. "They seemed such an easy-going bunch of blokes! Dave handed me a beer from a crate in the middle of the room when I walked in and there was no starry behavior. I remember feeling completely at home – almost as if I'd always been there."

Gosling went on to play on 10 Kinks albums through 1978. He was initially replaced by Gordon Edwards of Pretty Things, and then by the late keyboardist Ian Gibbons in 1979. Gosling later joined Avory and early Kinks bassist John Dalton in 1994 to form the Kast Off Kinks with guitarist and singer Dave Clarke.

He retired in 2008, having left an indelible mark on the Kinks sound. "I think I must have had quite a lot of influence in retrospect, but it wasn’t really intentional," Gosling told the Kast Off Kinks site. "It just seemed that the band's musical style was mutating just as it did when Ray changed his writing style the first time, and we were all developing together as musicians."