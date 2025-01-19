John Fogerty, Stevie Wonder, Black Crowes Added to FireAid Lineup

John Fogerty, Graham Nash, Stevie Wonder and the Black Crowes are among the newest wave of performers added to the the upcoming FireAid benefit concerts, which will take place on Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. PST.

Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dawes, No Doubt, Olivia Rodrigo and Peso Pluma have also been added to the FireAid lineup. The benefit event will take place at two different Los Angeles-area venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, both raising money for those affected by the wildfires in Southern California.

ThePreviously confirmed acts include Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart, Sting, Joni Mitchell, Stephen Stills, Sting, Green Day, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Earth, Wind & Fire, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Dave Matthews and John Mayer, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Pink and Tate McRae.

FireAid Ticket and Broadcast Details

Tickets for both concerts will go on sale Jan. 22 at noon Pacific Time via Ticketmaster.

Proceeds will go towards rebuilding communities devastated by the recent Los Angeles area wildfires, as well as supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

The shows will also be streamed live on Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on “LIFE with John Mayer,” Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets.