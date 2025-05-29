John Fogerty has rerecorded many of his greatest Creedence Clearwater Revival songs, and the resulting album will arrive on Aug. 22.

Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years includes 20 tracks in which Fogerty and his family band stay as close as possible to the songs' original sound. The full track list and his new version of “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” can be found below.

Like several artists before him - most famously Taylor Swift - Fogerty has re-recorded his songs in a bid to bypass those who own the rights to the original tapes. His move comes after he won a long legal battle over the songs’ publishing rights two years ago.

“Fogerty celebrates the songs that shaped rock history – on his own terms,” a statement read. “For the first time, he fully owns the rights to his music. This marks both celebration and reclamation.

“With newly recorded versions of his hits, Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years captures his raw energy with renewed fire. Backed by his family band and buoyed by a wave of fresh recognition, he remains both fierce and joyful. Legacy is not just a celebration of one of the greatest catalogs in rock ’n’ roll – it’s the sound of an American original claiming his place, once more, at center stage.”

Fogerty told Rolling Stone: “[T]he first five or six people I’ve talked to who’ve listened to it all say it sounds ‘fresher.’ Maybe what they’re saying is it’s clearer, or the fidelity is better or something? That may be something I hadn’t even counted on, but there’s more dimension to it, more depth.”

He admitted that, when the idea of remakes was first suggested, he “didn’t want to have anything to do with that,” but his feelings changed when he tried it out. As a result the album is very different from CCR songs he’d previously tracked with his family. “Instead of going off on a tangent of, ‘Oh, let’s do a folk music version,’ or something, the idea was to sound closely like the original,” he said.

The album is available for pre-order now.

Hear John Fogerty’s New Version of ‘Have You Ever Seen the Rain’

John Fogerty – ‘Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years’ Track List

1. “Up Around The Bend”

2. ‘Who’ll Stop The Rain”

3. “Proud Mary”

4. “Have You Ever Seen The Rain”

5. “Lookin’ Out My Back Door”

6. “Born On The Bayou”

7. “Run Through The Jungle”

8. “Someday Never Comes”

9. “Porterville”

10. “Hey Tonight”

11. “Lodi”

12. “Wrote A Song For Everyone”

13. “Bootleg”

14. “Don’t Look Now”

15. “Long As I Can See The Light”

16. “Down On The Corner”

17. “Bad Moon Rising”

18. “Travelin’ Band”

19. “Green River”

20. “Fortunate Son”