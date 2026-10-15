John Fogerty Announces ‘All Night Revival’ 2027 Tour Dates

John Fogerty announced his first tour dates of 2027, mainly consisting of a run of dates opening for country star Zach Bryan.

The Creedence Clearwater Revival icon also confirmed the pair had written and recorded a song together, while confirming his plan was to stage an “all night revival” on each stop of the road trip.

The 11-date tour is prefaced with Fogerty playing three nights at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 12 and 13 before the tour proper opens on Apr. 28 and ends on Jun. 2.

READ MORE: Top 10 John Fogerty Lyrics

Fogerty appeared in a short video to announce the news, which he started by playing part of Creedence classic “Lodi.” He said: “I got together with Zach Bryan and we wrote a song. I went down to his place in Nashville, hung out for a couple days, got to meet his dog Lodi. Lodi ate the lyrics to the song, but I think I remember ‘em.

“We made a record and now we’re gonna go out on the road together. That sounds like a whole lot of fun. In fact, it’s going to be an all night revival!”

The tour dates featuring Fogerty can be seen below. Tickets go on sale Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. local time. Bryan’s own tour dates continue until Dec. 18 with other support artists.

John Fogerty Tour Dates 2027

Feb. 11,12, 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

With Zach Bryan:

Apr. 28 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

May 1 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Lucas Oil Stadium

May 4 — Green Bay, Wisc. @ Lambeau Field

May 8 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

May 14 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

May 15 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ Metlife Stadium

May 18 — Baltimore, Md. @ M&T Bank Stadium

May 22 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

May 25 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Lincoln Financial Stadium

May 29 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Jun. 2 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium