John Fogerty has confirmed his first shows for 2027, with three stops in early February. His most recent tour concluded in October and also featured shared dates with Steve Winwood.

See a complete list of these newly announced shows and the concert poster below, along with an expanded preview of rock's biggest remaining 2026 tours. There will be two rounds of presale opportunities for the Fogerty dates.

Citi cardmember presales will be held from 1PM ET / 10AM PT Wednesday (Oct. 7) through 1PM ET / 10AM PT Thursday (Oct. 8); for more details, visit citientertainment.com. Presales for Live Nation All Access customers and Caesar's Rewards members begin at 1PM ET / 10AM PT Thursday (Oct. 8), with general on-sale kicking off at 1PM ET / 10AM PT Friday (Oct. 9) through ticketmaster.com.

John Fogerty recently returned to his most famous songs with Creedence Clearwater Revival. (Evening Standard, Getty Images) John Fogerty recently returned to his most famous songs with Creedence Clearwater Revival. (Evening Standard, Getty Images)

When Does John Fogerty's 2027 Tour Begin?

Fogerty's busy 2026 included receiving the Johnny Mercer Award, the highest honor given by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He released Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years, which featured new versions of 20 of Fogerty's best-known songs recorded with his family band, and an expanded edition of his best-known solo project.

READ MORE: Ranking Every Creedence Clearwater Revival Album

Centerfield (Hall of Fame Edition) added live performances of the title track, "Rock and Roll Girls" and the Top 10 smash "Old Man Down the Road" to 1985's chart-topping multiplatinum Centerfield. The reissue arrived just ahead of Major League Baseball's opening day, in recognition of Fogerty's role as the first musician ever honored by the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Fogerty was one of the main attractions at last year's FireAid benefit concerts. Before then, he also toured with George Thorogood.

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John Fogerty 2027 Tour Dates

2/11 – Las Vegas @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

2/12 – Las Vegas @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino

2/13 – Las Vegas @ PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino