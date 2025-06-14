Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Launch 2025 Tour: Set List, Video

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai launched their Surfing With the Hydra Tour on Friday night in York, England.

The two guitarists each performed several of their own solo songs, both with and without one another, and the evening's encore featured a handful of famous covers.

You can view a complete set list and footage from the show below.

"Touring with Joe is always a pleasure and an honor," Vai said in a previous press release. "He is my favorite guitarist to jam with, and now we have another opportunity to take it to the stage. I feel as though we are both at the top of our game, and the show will be a powerful celebration of the coolest instrument in the world, the electric guitar!"

"I'm so looking forward to sharing the stage with Steve again," Satriani added "Every time we play together, it takes me back to when we were teenagers, eating and breathing music every second of the day, pushing, challenging, and helping each other to be the best we could be. I guess we've never stopped!"

Where Does the Surfing With the Hydra Tour Go Next?

From here, Satriani and Vai's tour will work its way through the U.K. and then make stops in European cities like Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Prague and more.

Watch Joe Satriani and Steve Vai Perform Satriani's 'Always With Me, Always With You'

Watch Steve Vai Perform 'Tender Surrender'

Joe Satriani and Steve Vai, 6/13/25, York, England, Set List:

1. "I Wanna Play My Guitar" (Live debut)

2. "The Sea of Emotion, Pt. 1" (Joe Satriani song)

3. "Zeus in Chains" (Steve Vai song) (without Joe)

4. "Little Pretty" (Steve Vai song) (without Joe)

5. "Ice 9" / "The Crying Machine"

6. "Flying in a Blue Dream" (Joe Satriani song) (without Steve)

7. "Surfing With the Alien" (Joe Satriani song) (without Steve)

8. "Sahara" (Joe Satriani song)

9. "Tender Surrender" (Steve Vai song) (without Joe)

10. "Teeth of the Hydra" (Steve Vai song) (without Joe, Steve played Hydra)

11. "Satch Boogie" (Joe Satriani song) (without Steve)

12. "If I Could Fly" (Joe Satriani song) (Steve joined part way through)

13. "For the Love of God" (Steve Vai song)

14. "Always With Me, Always With You" (Joe Satriani song)

Encore:

15. "Crowd Chant" (Joe Satriani song)

16. "Enter Sandman" (Metallica cover)

17. "Born to be Wild" (Steppenwolf cover)