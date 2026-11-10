Joe Russo's Almost Dead will stay busy on the road in 2027, thanks to a bunch of recently revealed tour dates. It's been a pretty phenomenal year for the group, who started 2026 with a special and memorable tribute to Bob Weir.

The Brooklyn-bred band has more than a dozen shows on tap so far. Known for their inventive interpretations of the music of the Grateful Dead, they'll start 2027 in a familiar place with a three-night run at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, New York.

February will find them moving into additional concerts in South Carolina and North Carolina, plus a trio of Florida dates. Presently, they're set to take a short breather during March before reconvening for additional road work in April in Nashville and Birmingham which will set the scene quite nicely for their annual May performance in New Orleans at Jazz Fest where they have a standing gig at the Fillmore each year.

Notably, the band's Marco Benevento will be replaced by a familiar face for their April gigs and the Jazz Fest performance. Black Crowes keyboardist Erik Deutsch will join in nearly a decade after he provided similar assistance during part of the group's 2018 tour.

A fan presale will begin Wednesday (Nov. 11) at noon ET. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday (Nov. 13) at 10am local time. More information is available at the group's official website and the presale code will be shared on their social media.

You can see all of the current tour dates below.

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How They Paid Tribute to Bob Weir

Warren Haynes is among the many guests that JRAD have welcomed over the years and when Grateful Dead legend Bob Weir died in early January, Warren joined the group to honor the co-founding guitarist and singer of the iconic San Francisco band.

As Haynes told us days after the group's annual three-night residency at the Capitol Theatre, plans had already been in motion for him to sit in. With the news of Weir's passing, the night took a turn that felt pretty magical. He ended up performing for nearly two hours with Russo and the members of the band.

"We had talked on the phone about doing something," Haynes recalled. "[Joe] said, 'Any song ideas you have, feel free to send me some stuff'. And he also sent me some ideas. We had come to a nice point where we thought, 'These are the songs we're going to play.' That was before Bob passed."

"Then it all just changed completely. We agreed, we've got to throw that out the window," he continued. "I kind of deferred to him to put together what he thought would be the right emotional trajectory for that. He sent me some stuff, and I was like, 'Yeah, I love all this. This is great.'

"I'm not sure that I even changed one thing at that point. He put together a very passionate second set and encore. Their first set was fantastic," he remembered. "I went and watched them and then walked on stage completely unrehearsed. We made the comment several times after the show that it just kind of played itself."

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Joe Russo's Almost Dead, 2027 Tour Dates

Jan. 15 - Port Chester, NY ~ The Capitol Theatre

Jan. 16 - Port Chester, NY ~ The Capitol Theatre

Jan. 17 - Port Chester, NY ~ The Capitol Theatre

Feb. 18 - Spartanburg, SC ~ Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 19 - Durham, NC ~ DPAC

Feb. 20 -�� Greensboro, NC ~ Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

Feb. 25 - Pompano Beach, FL ~ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Feb. 26 - Clearwater, FL ~ The BayCare Sound

Feb. 27 - Live Oak, FL ~ Suwannee Amp Jam #3

April 29 - Nashville, TN ~ The Truth

April 30 - Birmingham, AL ~ Avondale Brewing Company

May 01 - New Orleans, LA ~ The Fillmore

May 13 - Wilmington, NC ~ Live Oak Bank Pavilion

May 14 - Virginia Beach, VA ~ The Dome by Rutter Mills