Joe Perry Project Announces 2023 Tour Dates

Joe Perry will hit the road in April for a handful of dates with the Joe Perry Project.

The Aerosmith guitarist will kick off the six-date run on April 15 in Mashantucket, Conn., then head to Boston, New York City and two Chicago suburbs (Des Plaines and St. Charles) before finishing the road trip on April 26 in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale on Friday. You can see the full list of dates below.

The 2023 Joe Perry Project lineup will feature Extreme's Gary Cherone on lead vocals, Aerosmith backing singer Buck Johnson on keyboards and vocals, veteran drummer Jason Sutter (Cher, Chris Cornell) and longtime Perry associate David Hull on bass. The guitarist previously recruited Cheap Trick's Robin Zander and New York Dolls' David Johansen to sing on his latest solo album, 2018's Sweetzerland Manifesto.

Perry took the Project on the road for a handful of 2022 dates with Cherone and Johnson in tow, unearthing a few Aerosmith deep cuts such as "My Fist Your Face" and "Chip Away the Stone." "Gary always has a couple of requests for songs that he likes to sing, the Aerosmith stuff that he likes," he told UCR last year.

Discussing the rare opportunity to spotlight his solo albums, Perry added, "I never really got a chance to push them, to get out and do proper tours, except for maybe those four years when I was away from Aerosmith. After that, I would just do them, and once in awhile, I'd get to play one of them with the band. I think 'Shakin' My Cage,' we played it with Aerosmith. It's just fun writing music for the sake of it and then being able to go back with your gang."

Joe Perry Project 2023 Tour

April 15 - Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

April 16 - Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

April 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

April 20 - Des Plaines, IL @ Des Plaines Theatre

April 21 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

April 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo