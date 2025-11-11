Joe Jackson Returns With New Tour and First Rock LP in 7 Years

Joe Jackson will kick off a massive 80-show international tour with a string of North American concerts. But first, he'll release of his first rock album since 2019.

Hope and Fury is set to arrive on April 10, 2026 across three formats, including compact disc, 180g vinyl and digitally. Pre-orders for the album are already underway. See a complete track listing below, along with dates, cities and venues for the 2026 tour.

The new LP follows 2023's What a Racket!, which featured music hall compositions recorded with a 12-piece orchestra. "I always knew I was in this music thing for life," Jackson recently told the U.K.'s Chap magazine. "So every now and again I'm going to do something different, to keep it interesting."

Recorded in Berlin and New York City, Hope and Fury was co-produced by Jackson with Patrick Dillett and also features bassist Graham Maby, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, and drummer Doug Yowell. Jackson's most recent rock record, The Fool, will be seven years old when Hope and Fury is released.

When Does Joe Jackson's 2026 Tour Begin?

Jackson's tour begins in May at Poughkeepsie, New York, and continues into Canada and across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York City and San Francisco, among many others. There's also a multi-night stand in Chicago. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 14, and will be available on Jackson's official website.

Joe Jackson, 'Hope and Fury' Track Listing

"Welcome to Burning-by-Sea"

"I'm Not Sorry"

"Made God Laugh"

"Do Do Do"

"Fabulous People"

"After All This Time"

"The Face"

"End of the Pier"

"See You in September"

Joe Jackson, 2026 Hope and Fury Tour

NORTH AMERICA

5/11 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House

5/13 – Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts, Theatre Maisonneuve

5/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/16 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Theatre

5/17 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral

5/19–20 – Chicago, IL @ Park West

5/22 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre

5/23– Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

5/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

5/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

5/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Curran Theatre

5/31 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

6/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

6/3 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

6/5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre

6/6 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium

6/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

6/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

6/12 – Omaha, NE @ Admiral

6/14 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre

6/16 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre

6/17 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

6/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre

6/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre

6/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

6/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

6/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre

6/29 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall @ Dr. Phillips Center

7/1 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker

7/2 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

7/7 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

7/8 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre

7/10 – Providence, RI @ Uptown Theater

7/11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

7/14 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

7/15 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre

7/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Lansdowne Theater

7/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

EUROPE

9/24 – Cork, Ireland @ Cork City Hall

9/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre

9/29 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon

10/1 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange

10/2 – Bournemouth, UK @ Pavilion Theatre

10/4 – London, UK @ Palladium

10/5 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall

10/7 – York, UK @ Barbican

10/9 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

10/12 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

10/13 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant-Bellevue

10/14 – Toulouse, France @ Theatre du Casino Barrière

10/17 – Porto, Portugal @ Casa da Musica

10/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Aula Magna

10/20 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro La Latina

10/21 – Valencia, Spain @ Teatro La Rambleta

10/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Paral·lel 62

10/25 – Bordeaux, France @ Theatre Femina

10/27 – Lille, France @ Theatre Sebastopol

10/28 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Liederhalle/Hegelsaal

10/31 – Bremen, Germany @ Metropol Theater

11/1 – Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone

11/2 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast

11/4 – Essen, Germany @ Lichtburg

11/5 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

11/7 – Darmstadt, Germany @ Staatstheater

11/9 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

11/11 – Bologna, Italy @ Teatro Duse

11/12 – Rome, Italy @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica: Sala Sinopoli

11/14 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro Lirico

11/16 – Vienna, Austria @ Globe

11/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Gloria

11/18 – Luxembourg @ den Atelier

11/20 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

11/21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique

11/24 – Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit

11/26 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Nieuwe Luxor

11/28 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw

11/29 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterport

12/1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carre