Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Announce Las Vegas Engagement

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts have announced a string of Las Vegas dates for 2025.

The band will start a five-date engagement at House of Blues Las Vegas on June 13. The venue is located inside the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

Jett and the Blackhearts' most recent tour was a joint run of summer dates with Alanis Morissette that started in June.

Those concerts found the band playing some of their best-known songs, such as the No. 1 "I Love Rock 'n Roll," their cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' "Crimson and Clover," "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and "Cherry Bomb," the 1976 song from her first band the Runaways, which Jett joined when she was 16.

When Are Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Playing in Las Vegas?

Jett and the Blackhearts' five 2025 shows at House of Blues Las Vegas are scheduled for June 13, 14, 18, 20 and 21.

Fan presale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday at 1 p.m. EST; other presales will run until the general on-sale starts on Friday at 1 p.m. EST. More information can be found on Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' website.

The list of dates for the Las Vegas engagement is below.

Jett's most recent release is the 2023 digital-only EP Mindsets; the year before she released Changeup, an album of acoustic versions of Blackhearts favorites "Bad Reputation," "Fake Friends" and others.

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, House of Blues Las Vegas 2025

June 13

June 14

June 18

June 20

June 21