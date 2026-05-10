Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are planning a small but mighty summer tour that will reach two continents.

Highlights of the 2026 slate include her tour-opening appearance at BottleRock in Napa Valley with a varied bill that features everyone from Foo Fighters and Kool & the Gang to Men at Work and Bush. Jett played the inaugural festival in 2013, then returned four years later for her second appearance.

The complete list of dates, cities and venues is below, along with an updated preview of summer's biggest rock tours. For more information or tickets to Jett's shows, go to her official website.

Joan Jett rose to wide fame with the hit title track from 1981's 'I Love Rock 'n Roll.' (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) Joan Jett rose to wide fame with the hit title track from 1981's 'I Love Rock 'n Roll.' (Paul Natkin, Getty Images) loading...

When Is Joan Jett Touring This Year?

Jett is set to play the America250PA Commonwealth Concert Series in Hershey, Pennsylvania, between June concerts in Solvesborg, Sweden, and Tilloloy, France. After that, Jett and the Blackhearts will play their first headlining U.K. dates in more than 15 years. They'll stop in Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester.

This will be Jett's first tour since the death of Thommy Price, who served as the Blackhearts' drummer for nearly 30 years between 1986 and 2016. He appeared on eight of their albums, beginning with Jett's fifth studio project. Price was 68 when he died.

READ MORE: The Huge Rock Acts That Aren't Touring in Summer 2026 – And Why

Jett shared stages with fellow '80s rock hitmaker Billy Idol last year. His It's a Nice Day to ... Tour Again! dates were split into two legs between May and September and totaled 30 shows. In between, Jett played a June 2025 residency at the House of Blues Las Vegas.

Joan Jett's 2026 Tour Dates

5/23 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley 2026

6/5 – Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival 2026

6/13 – Hershey, PA @ America250PA Commonwealth Concert Series

6/28 – Tilloloy, France @ Retro c Trop

7/2 – Glasgow, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Glasgow

7/4 – Manchester, United Kingdom @ Manchester Academy

7/5 – Leeds, United Kingdom @ O2 Academy Leeds