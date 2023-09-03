Jimmy Buffett Dies: Rockers React

Perhaps it's no surprise that Jimmy Buffett — with his languid bum-in-the-sun persona and songs about the simple pleasures of life — seemed to get along with everybody. So it made sense that a myriad of rockers posted heartfelt tributes to the "Margaritaville" star after he died on Sept. 1 at the age of 76.

How Did Jimmy Buffett Die?

Buffett's death was announced via a statement on his website, which revealed he had been dealing with a Merkel cell skin cancer, a rare carcinoma, for four years. "The beloved singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away at his home in Sag Harbor, Long Island, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, surrounded by family and friends," the statement read. "Buffett, 76, had been fighting Merkel cell skin cancer for four years. He continued to perform during treatment, playing his last show, a surprise appearance in Rhode Island, in early July."

'Most Amazing Lust for Life'

Several high-profile rockers honored Buffett with statements shared on social media. Chief among them was Paul McCartney, who noted the singer-songwriter's "most amazing lust for life and a beautiful sense of humor. When we swapped tales about the past his were so exotic and lush and involved sailing trips and surfing and so many exciting stories that it was hard for me to keep up with him.

"Right up to the last minute his eyes still twinkled with a humour that said, 'I love this world and I'm going to enjoy every minute of it,'" McCartney continued.

'The Founder of an Actual Tribe'

James Taylor also saluted his departed friend in a lengthy post. "Jimmy was the founder of an actual tribe: tens of thousands of us made our way to where he was holding court, just to be near him," he wrote." Taylor also called Buffett "a real example of a man: no puffed up defensive macho bullshit, but a model of how to enjoy the great gift of being alive."

'We All Want to Be You'

One of the funnier tributes to Buffett came from Sammy Hagar, the rocker, beach bum and entrepreneur who founded the Cabo Wabo restaurant and tequila brand. "Jimmy turned us onto Corona beer, tequila and margaritas," Hagar wrote. "The first time I met Jimmy he said, 'Oh, you're the guy that's trying to get my job,' and I said, 'Of course, we all want to be you.' Rest in paradise, Mr. Buffett."

You can see these and other rockers' tributes to Buffett below.

More Rocker Tributes to Jimmy Buffett