An expanded version of the Jimi Hendrix Experience's second album is at the center of an upcoming box set.

The four-CD Bold as Love includes remastered versions of the group's second album, 1967's Axis: Bold as Love, plus outtakes, alternate takes, demos and live tracks from the era.

You can hear "Stone Free/Up From the Skies (Demo)" from the upcoming set below.

Listen to the Jimi Hendrix Experience's 'Stone Free/Up From the Skies (Demo)'

Bold as Love is due on Nov. 7 and features 40 bonus tracks, both live and in the studio; 28 of those tracks are previously unreleased.

The cover art for the new box features a drawing done by Hendrix when he was 5 years old and selected for the project by his sister, Janie.

"I thought it was perfect for this project," she noted in a press release for Bold as Love. "It's a colorful dragon that depicts exactly what the song 'Bold as Love' is talking about — the empowerment of each color of the rainbow. I don't believe there could be a better reflection of the message in the song."

Axis: Bold as Love was released on Dec. 1, 1967, only seven months after the Jimi Hendrix Experience's debut album, Are You Experienced. The Top 10 LP included Hendrix classics such as "Up From the Skies," "Spanish Castle Magic," "Little Wing" and the title track.

What's on Jimi Hendrix's 'Bold as Love' 4-CD Set?

The new box set, which will also be available in vinyl and digital formats, features new immersive Dolby ATMOS mixes created by the album's original engineer, Eddie Kramer, along with Chandler Harrod.

The expanded set includes 40 alternative versions, unreleased studio takes, demos, live tracks and TV appearances from the time of the album's creation and release. Twenty-eight of these recordings have never been heard before.

The track listing for Bold as Love is below.

Jimi Hendrix, 'Bold as Love' Track Listing

CD ONE (AXIS: BOLD AS LOVE ORIGINAL STEREO MIX)

EXP

UP FROM THE SKIES

SPANISH CASTLE MAGIC

WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW

AIN’T NO TELLING

LITTLE WING

IF 6 WAS 9

YOU GOT ME FLOATIN’

CASTLES MADE OF SAND

SHE’S SO FINE

ONE RAINY WISH

LITTLE MISS LOVER

BOLD AS LOVE

CD TWO (AXIS: BOLD AS LOVE ORIGINAL MONO MIX)

EXP

UP FROM THE SKIES

SPANISH CASTLE MAGIC

WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW

AIN’T NO TELLING

LITTLE WING

IF 6 WAS 9

YOU GOT ME FLOATIN’

CASTLES MADE OF SAND

SHE’S SO FINE

ONE RAINY WISH

LITTLE MISS LOVER

BOLD AS LOVE

CD THREE

MR. BAD LUCK [Take 6]*

SHE’S SO FINE [Take 4]*

BURNING OF THE MIDNIGHT LAMP [Take 30]*

THE STARS THAT PLAY WITH LAUGHING SAM’S DICE [Paramount Studios]*

BURNING OF THE MIDNIGHT LAMP [Instrumental]*

THE STARS THAT PLAY WITH LAUGHING SAM’S DICE [Instrumental]*

STONE FREE/UP FROM THE SKIES [Demo]*

UP FROM THE SKIES [Take 2]*

AIN’T NO TELLING [Demo]*

AIN’T NO TELLING [Take 12]*

LITTLE MISS LOVER [Demo]*

ONE RAINY WISH [Take 1]*

YOU GOT ME FLOATIN’ [Take 1]*

UNTITLED GUITAR EXPERIMENT*

BOLD AS LOVE [Take 19]*

CASTLES MADE OF SAND [Take 16]*

WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW [Take 2]*

SPANISH CASTLE MAGIC [Take 2]*

LITTLE WING [Take 2]*

UNTITLED INSTRUMENTAL #1 [Take 3]*

BURNING OF THE MIDNIGHT LAMP [Original Mono Mix]

THE STARS THAT PLAY WITH LAUGHING SAM’S DICE [Original Mono Mix]

CD FOUR

LITTLE MISS LOVER [Alternate Version]*

SPANISH CASTLE MAGIC [Take 4]*

WAIT UNTIL TOMORROW [Take 14]*

CASTLES MADE OF SAND [Backwards Guitar]*

ONE RAINY WISH [Alternate Version]*

UNTITLED INSTRUMENTAL #2 [Take 1]*

BURNING OF THE MIDNIGHT LAMP [Dee Time]

SGT. PEPPER’S LONELY HEARTS CLUB BAND [Sweden]

FIRE [Sweden]

THE WIND CRIES MARY [Sweden]

FOXEY LADY [Sweden]

HEY JOE [Sweden]

I DON’T LIVE TODAY [Sweden]

BURNING OF THE MIDNIGHT LAMP [Sweden]

PURPLE HAZE [Sweden]

BURNING OF THE MIDNIGHT LAMP [Top Of The Pops]

PURPLE HAZE [Hoepla]*

FOXEY LADY [Hoepla]*

*Previously unreleased recording