In the first episode of the Bold as Love Recalled and Celebrated video series, guitar hero Eric Johnson praises the growth Jimi Hendrix displayed on his second studio album.

Released barely six months after the Jimi Hendrix Experience's May 1967 debut Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love showcased more sophisticated songwriting and musical performances on tracks such as "Little Wing" and "Castles Made of Sand."

You can see Johnson sing the praises of Axis: Bold as Love, as well as perform the album's gorgeous song "One Rainy Wish," in the exclusive video embedded below.

"Are You Experienced was a great contribution to just outrageous guitar playing," Johnson explains. "I think Axis came along - which came out really relatively very quickly after Are You Experienced - [and] it immediately had a bit of a departure to it, it was more about songs and lyrics and melodies. In fact, there are certain songs on Axis where there are not even guitar solos. The prominent guitar stuff, a lot of it is just this great rhythm stuff."

Jimi Hendrix Experience's 'Bold as Love' Box Set Arrives Nov. 7

The 5LP / 4CD + Blu-ray Axis: Bold as Love box set arrives in stores on Nov. 7, and includes 40 alternative versions, unreleased studio takes, demos, live tracks and television performances from the era, 28 of which have never been unearthed before.

