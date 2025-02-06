Listen to Jethro Tull’s ‘The Tipu House’ From Upcoming Album

Jethro Tull has released "The Tipu House," the second single from their upcoming album Curious Ruminant.

The song cuts its hints of utopia, where "you feel for your neighbor," with acidic lines like "The day of books and roses shown firmly to the door." At three and a half minutes, "The Tipu House" recalls the band's folk-rock roots, complete with a flute solo. (Fans craving Tull's more progressive leanings will welcome the album's 17-minute penultimate track "Drink From the Same Well.")

"Our societies are filled with those who have risen from relative poverty to positions of greatness in the world and their successes are a beacon of hope for the rest of us, even if 'greatness' is a relative concept at the end of it all," bandleader Ian Anderson notes in a press release for the new song.

You can watch the video for "The Tipu House" below.

The first single from Curious Ruminant, the album's title track, debuted last month along with the announcement of the release of Jethro Tull's 24th LP. Its release follows 2023's RokFlote.

Jethro Tull released their first album of all-original material since 1999's J-Tull Dot Com in 2022 with The Zealot Gene. The band's previous record was 2003's The Jethro Tull Christmas Album. During the 20-year break between albums, Anderson released solo LPs, including a sequel to Tull's classic 1972 album Thick as a Brick.

When Will Jethro Tull's New Album Be Released?

Curious Ruminant, the band's third album of the 2020s, comes out on March 7. Jethro Tuill's current lineup includes, in addition to Anderson, bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O'Hara, drummer Scott Hammond and guitarist Jack Clark.

You can see the track listing for the album below.

Jethro Tull, 'Curious Ruminant' Track Listing

1. Puppet And The Puppet Master

2. Curious Ruminant

3. Dunsinane Hill

4. The Tipu House

5. Savannah of Paddington Green

6. Stygian Hand

7. Over Jerusalem

8. Drink From The Same Well

9. Interim Sleep