Hear Title Track From Jethro Tull’s New Album ‘Curious Ruminant’

Jethro Tull will release a new studio album entitled Curious Ruminant on March 7.

It will be the Ian Anderson-led group's third album in four years and their first since 2023's RokFlote. You can hear the title track and see the complete track list below.

Curious Ruminant will be available on vinyl, CD and a Blu-ray featuring Dolby Atmos and 5.1 Surround Sound mixes.

The nine-song album features a nearly 17 minute long epic named "Drink From the Same Well." Anderson is joined by bassist David Goodier, keyboardist John O'Hara, drummer Scott Hammond and guitarist Jack Clark. Jethro Tull alumni James Duncan and Andrew Giddings also make guest appearances.

According to the press release announcing the album, some of the songs on Curious Ruminant were developed from unfinished instrumental demos made "some years ago." The record is also said to feature "a more personal level of lyric content" than fans might be used to hearing, although the band promises not to delve into "the topics more often paraded by the usual I-me lyric merchants of pop and rock." (Related: the "weirdest press release of 2025" race is off to a strong start.)

Hear Jethro Tull's 'Curious Ruminant'

Jethro Tull, Curious Ruminant Track List

1. "Puppet and the Puppet Master"

2. "Curious Ruminant"

3. "Dunsinane Hill"

4. "The Tipu House"

5. "Savannah of Paddington Green"

6. "Stygian Hand"

7. "Over Jerusalem"

8. "Drink From the Same Well"

9. "Interim Sleep"