Jethro Tull will end a brief 10-day break from the road on Tuesday (Oct. 27) with a year-ending string of almost 20 shows. They've also continued adding stops for 2027.

This massive tour in support of 2025's Curious Ruminant actually began last February and now continues into September of next year. As a result, co-founding frontman Ian Anderson says the group won't be producing a follow-up LP any time soon.

See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below. The latest dates are in bold. For more information or tickets, visit Jethro Tull's official website.

Where Is Jethro Tull Playing in 2027?

Anderson has only just begun to consider what might follow Curious Ruminant. "I have a growing and gradually settling direction to work to – a few little things that I've doodled in terms of lyrics and music," he told UCR's Matt Wardlaw, "but I'm not at that point yet where I'm going to set aside the time to very deliberately write all of the album and record it."

Beyond these extended tour dates, it's been a season of triumph and loss for Jethro Tull. Curious Ruminant hit No. 25 hit in the U.K., marking the band's third consecutive Top 30 album after 2023's No. 17 RokFlote and 2022's No. 9 The Zealot Gene. (Both The Zealot Gene and RokFlote reached the Billboard Top 40, too.)

READ MORE: Jethro Tull's Heaviest Songs

Legacy Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre also released a new autobiography called A Trick of Memory in late 2025, then launched his own Brief History of Tull Tour. But the group endured the deaths of two former bandmates: Original guitarist Mick Abrahams passed away in December 2025, then former Jethro Tull keyboardist and arranger Dee Palmer died last summer.

Ian Anderson eventually emerged as the only constant in Jethro Tull's changing lineups. (Pete Cronin / Redferns, Getty Images) Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull

Anderson has moved on with a couple of late-era mainstays, bassist David Goodier and multi-instrumentalist John O'Hara, along with newer recruits Scott Hammond on drums and Jack Clark on guitar. All but Clark have worked with Anderson since 2014's Homo Erraticus, his solo-released sequel to the chart-topping Jethro Tull smash Thick as a Brick.

Meanwhile, a massive reissue series has focused on the group's storied discography. Last May saw the arrival of Under Wraps: The Unwrapped Edition, which combined Jethro Tull's 1984 album Under Wraps with Anderson's solo debut, 1983's Walk Into the Light. That followed a similarly expanded version of 1972's Living in the Past, now dubbed Still Living in the Past.

Listen to Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson on the 'UCR Podcast'

Jethro Tull's 2026 Tour Dates

10/27 – Groningen, Netherlands @ MartiniPlaza

10/28 – Nijmegen, Netherlands @ De Vereeniging

10/30 – Hoorn, Netherlands @ Schouwburg Het Park

10/31 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ De Doelen

11/5 – Berlin, Germany @ Tempodrom

11/6 – Magdeburg, Germany @ GETEC Arena Magdeburg

11/8 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Kongresshaus

11/14 – Istanbul, Turkey @ Zorlu PSM

11/20 – Bregenz, Austria @ Festspielhaus Bregenz

11/22 – Linz, Austria @ Brucknerhaus

11/23 – Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Konzerthaus

11/27 – Poznan, Poland @ Sala Ziemi Poznan CongressCenter

11/28 – Warszawa, Poland @ Arena Ursynow

11/30 – Zabrze, Poland @ Dom Muzyki i Tanca

12/3 – Chelmsford, UK @ Chelmsford Cathedral

12/4 – Ely, UK @ Ely Cathedral

12/18 – Bonn, Germany @ Beethovenhalle

Jethro Tull's 2027 Tour Dates

2/2 – Lingen, Germany @ Emland Arena

2/12 – Almería, Spain @ Auditorio Municipal Maestro Padilla

2/14 – Nord de Palma District, Spain @ Auditorium de Palma de Mallorca

2/16 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro Lope de Vega

2/23 – Genoa, Italy @ Teatro Carlo Felice

2/25 – Padova, Italy @ Gran Teatro Geox

3/6 – Hamburg, Germany @ Congress Center Hamburg

3/7 – Bielefeld, Germany @ Stadthalle

3/12 – Lugano, Switzerland @ Lugano Arte e Cultura

3/19 – Bern, Switzerland @ Festhalle

7/6 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Liederhalle Beethovensaal

7/7 – Munich, Germany @ Isarphilharmonie im Gasteig HP8

9/16 – Nuremberg, Germany @ Meistersingerhalle