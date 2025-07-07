Watch Jeff Lynne Open ELO’s Final Tour With a Broken Hand

Jeff Lynne performed the opening show of ELO’s brief farewell tour without playing guitar – because he’d broken his left hand.

The veteran artist, 77, still delivered a 22-song set at the Utilita Arena in his hometown of Birmingham, England, on July 5 – the first of two appearances at the venue as part of the Over And Out Tour.

Dhani Harrison guested on two Traveling Wilburys songs – “Handle With Care” and “End of the Line” – while the show also featured a series of ELO classics and The Move’s “Do Ya.” The full set list and videos can be seen below.

READ MORE: Jeff Lynne Plans Full-Time Return to Studio After Final ELO Show

“I’ve had a guitar in my hand all my life, but not tonight,” Lynne told the audience, who offered audible support. He added: “Nothing would keep me away from you.”

He didn’t reveal details of how he’d sustained the injury, although some fans’ social media posts suggested a taxi door was to blame.

Jeff Lynne’s ELO will perform in Manchester on July 9 before bowing out at London’s Hyde Park on July 13 – the scene of their live reactivation in 2014. “My return to touring began at Hyde Park,” the bandleader said when the show was announced last year.

“It seems like the perfect place to do our final show. We couldn’t be more excited to share this special night in London with our UK fans. As the song goes, ‘We’re gonna do it one more time!’”

Watch Jeff Lynne’s ELO Perform ‘One More Time’ and ‘Evil Woman’

Watch Jeff Lynne's ELO Perform ‘Handle With Care’ and ‘End of the Line’

Watch Jeff Lynne’s ELO Perform ‘Livin’ Thing’

Watch Jeff Lynne’s ELO Perform ‘Mr. Blue Sky’

Jeff Lynne’s ELO – Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK, July 5 Set List

1. “One More Time”

2. “Evil Woman”

3. “Do Ya”

4. “Showdown”

5. “Last Train to London”

6. “Believe Me Now”

7. “Steppin’ Out”

8. “Rockaria!”

9. “10538 Overture”

10. “Strange Magic”

11. “Sweet Talkin’ Woman”

12. “Handle With Care”

13. “End of the Line”

14. “Can’t Get It Out of My Head”

15. “Fire on High”

16. “Livin’ Thing”

17. “Telephone Line”

18. “All Over the World”

19. “Turn to Stone”

20. “Shine a Little Love”

21. “Don't Bring Me Down”

22. “Mr. Blue Sky”