Top 15 Jeff Beck Albums

If, as usual, the death of a rock hero ignites a mad scramble to hear their music, there's certainly no shortage of Jeff Beck material to be consumed.

With a career spanning 60 years, the guitarist's catalog boasts plenty of unique offerings. Beck's recordings starting with the single "Dracula's Daughter"/"Come Back Baby" with Screaming Lord Sutch and the Savages in 1962. From there, the British guitarist -- a two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- released music with the Yardbirds, his own Jeff Beck Group, solo albums, a clutch of live sets, a supergroup teaming with Tim Bogert and Carmine Appice, and last year's 18 collaboration with actor Johnny Depp.

Beck's career was also littered with scores of notable guest appearances, including work with the likes of Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Tina Turner, Stevie Wonder, Kate Bush, Paul Rodgers, Morrissey and, most recently, Ozzy Osbourne on Patient Number 9 in 2022.

In the documentary film Still on the Run: The Jeff Beck Story, fellow guitar god Jimmy Page summed Beck's unique talents up thusly: "He’s an extraordinary musician and he’s developed a technique which is so complex, it’s just a beauty to behold and hear and to feel his playing. He’s having a conversation with you when he’s playing. It’s just he’s not singing."

Beck's impact will continue to be felt by generations of rock lovers. So as we say goodbye to a Mount Rushmore figure in not just guitar-playing but all of music, we rank these 15 as Jeff Beck's Best Albums.