Former Metallica bassist Jason Newsted and his Chophouse Band will embark on their first-ever U.S. headlining tour this summer.

The monthlong trek will begin on July 1 in Northampton, Massachusetts, and conclude on July 25 in Nashville. The band will supplement its eight headlining dates with 10 shows opening for Atlanta-based country-rockers Blackberry Smoke.

Tickets for the Chophouse Band's headlining dates go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see their full itinerary below.

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What to Know About Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band

Newsted and the Chophouse Band have performed periodically since 1992, appearing at select benefit shows and charity gigs. The band's current lineup includes Jesse Farnsworth (guitar, vocals), Jimbo Hart (bass, vocals), Humberto Perez (guitar) and Robert John-Tucker (drums, vocals).

"We're fired up to finally take this to the people, and it's an honor to head out on the road with the Blackberry crew for our first proper run," Newsted said in a statement. "Blackberry Smoke has built a loyal following that knows and enjoys good music. We'll be performing TCB originals and selections from a few of our heroes. Even at places like the Ryman, we will play some acoustic-based tunes, but throughout the set it is guaranteed to get heavy!"

Newsted's metal and hard rock roots blend with elements of bluegrass, folk and soul to create a unique "outsider Americana" hybrid in the Chophouse Band.

"I've realized that this is where I can place my energy effectively now," the bandleader added. "The Chophouse is the continuation of my ambassadorship of American music. TCB plays everything from bluegrass to f---ing slabs of metal. We're covering a lot of ground. There could be country flavor to a song, but it'll still have sharp teeth. We are looking forward to an exciting summer!"

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Jason Newsted and the Chophouse Band Summer 2026 Tour Dates

July 1 - Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse Music Hall

July 2 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground

July 3 - Lititz, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box

July 5 - Wayne, PA @ 118 North

July 6 - Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

July 9 - Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater*

July 10 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center*

July 11 - Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium*

July 12 - Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall*

July 15 - Lewiston, NY @ Artpark*

July 16 - Utica, NY @ Saranac Brewery*

July 17 - Farmington, PA @ Timber Rock Amphitheater*

July 18 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall*

July 20 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

July 21 - Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

July 22 - Knoxville, TN @ Open Chord

July 24 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

July 25 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium*

*Supporting Blackberry Smoke

Check out our 2026 classic rock tour guide below: