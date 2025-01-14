Jason Isbell Announces New Album, ‘Foxes in the Snow’

Jason Isbell has announced a new album, which is being billed as his first solo acoustic LP. Foxes in the Snow will come out on March 7.

The album follows the 2023 release of Weathervanes, made with his longtime backing band the 400 Unit. Foxes in the Snow marks the singer-songwriter's first record released under just his name since 2015's Something More Than Free.

Listen to the first single, "Bury Me," from the new album below.

Foxes in the Snow was recorded at New York City's Electric Lady Studios over five days in October using a 1940 Martin 0-17 acoustic guitar.

You can see the track listing for the album below.

The upcoming release will be Isbell's 10th album since launching a solo career with Sirens of the Ditch in 2007 when he split from Drive-By Truckers. He played with the band since 2003's Decoration Day, joining when he was 24.

Where Is Jason Isbell Performing in 2025?

Isbell will go on the road to support Foxes in the Snow with a solo tour that begins on Feb. 15 in Chicago. Before then, he has some overseas dates that start on Friday.

An Intimate Evening With Jason Isbell will continue throughout the summer, with dates in Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville and Detroit. In August, Isbell will go overseas again for dates scheduled through Sept. 7.

You can see Isbell's 2025 tour dates below.

Jason Isbell, 'Foxes in the Snow' Track Listing

1. Bury Me

2. Ride to Robert's

3. Eileen

4. Gravelweed

5. Don’t Be Tough

6. Open and Close

7. Foxes in the Snow

8. Crimson and Clay

9. Good While It Lasted

10. True Believer

11. Wind Behind the Rain

Jason Isbell, An Intimate Evening With Jason Isbell, 2025

Jan 16–20: Mexico City, Mexico - Súper Ocho

Jan 18: Mexico City, Mexico - Lunario del Auditorio Nacional

Feb 2: Berlin, DE - Columbia Theatre +

Feb 4: Cologne, DE - Kulturkirche Köln +

Feb 6: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso +

Feb 10: London, UK - Barbican +

Feb 12: Dublin, IE - Vicar Street +

Feb 15: Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre +

Feb 16: Ithaca, NY - State Theatre of Ithaca +

Feb 17: Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall +

Feb 18: Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center +

Feb 20: Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre +

Feb 21: New York, NY - Beacon Theatre +

Feb 22: New York, NY - Beacon Theatre +

Feb 23: Princeton, NJ - McCarter Theatre +

Feb 27: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +

Feb 28: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +

March 1: Washington DC - Warner Theatre +

March 12: Oakland, CA - Calvin Simmons Theatre +

March 13: Oakland, CA - Calvin Simmons Theatre +

March 14: Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Concert Hall +

March 15: Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre +

March 20: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

March 21: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

March 22: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

March 28: Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle +

March 29: Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre +

April 3: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 4: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 5: Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 6: Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

April 8: Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

April 10: Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

April 11: St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

April 12: Savannah, GA - Savannah Music Festival

April 13: Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

April 15: Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

April 16: Columbia, SC - Township Auditorium

April 17: Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center

April 30: Colorado Springs, CO - Sunset Amphitheater *

May 1: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 2: Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

May 3: Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

May 5: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

May 6: Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

May 7: Billings, MT - Alberta Bair Theater

May 9: Saskatoon, SK - TCU Place – Sid Buckwold Theatre

May 11: Edmonton, AB - Winspear Centre

May 12: Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place

May 13: Vancouver, BC - Orpheum

May 15: Walla Walla, WA - Wine Country Amphitheater

May 16: Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts

May 17: Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

May 19: Eugene, OR - Silva Hall

May 20: Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

June 19: Telluride, CO - Telluride Bluegrass Festival

June 21: Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 22: Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

June 25: Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater

June 26: Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

June 27: Evansville, IN - Victory Theatre

June 28: Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater @

July 4–5: Missoula, MT - Zootown Festival

July 9: Regina, SK - Conexus Arts Centre

July 11: Sioux City, IA - Orpheum Theatre

July 12: Rockford, IL - Coronado Theatre

July 14: Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theatre

July 15: Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

July 16: Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center for the Arts =

July 18: Beech Mountain, NC - Beech Mountain Ski Resort

July 19: Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront =

July 20: Charleston, SC - Charleston Gaillard Center

July 21: Wilmington, NC - Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

Aug 26: Perth, WA - RAC Arena ~

Aug 29: Brisbane, QLD - Brisbane Entertainment Centre ~

Aug 30: Sydney, NSW - QUDOS Bank Arena ~

Sept 2: Hobart, TAS - MyState Bank Arena ~

Sept 4: Adelaide, SA - Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena ~

Sept 6: Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena ~

Sept 7: Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena ~

+ Jason Isbell Solo

* w/ Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

@ w/ Band of Horses

= w/ Garrison Starr

~ supporting Paul Kelly